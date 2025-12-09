‘Wheel of Fortune’: Army Veteran Loses $60,000 as Ryan Seacrest Makes Confession

An army veteran on Wheel of Fortune missed out on winning $60,000 on a tough puzzle, which sparked Ryan Seacrest to make a big confession….that he talks too much.

Martia Brown, from Birmingham, Alabama, played against Nelson Minter, from Florissant, Missouri, and Clair Pilgreen, from Bunki, Louisiana, on December 8. Brown is an Army veteran and a mom to two boys.

Pilgreen, a cosmetologist and hairdresser, solved both of the Toss-Ups, giving her the lead with $3,000. After Brown obtained the One Million Dollar wedge, she lost a turn, and Pilgreen solved “Lightweight Turtleneck” for $4,000.

Brown solved the “Never Have I Ever” puzzle — “Eaten a Whole Carton of Ice Cream” — for $3,350. She took the lead when she solved the Prize Puzzle — “Seeing All The Best Sights.” Brown won a trip to Germany, which gave her a total of $15,798.

Pilgreen solved all three Triple Toss-Ups, giving her $10,000, making it anyone’s game as she had $14,000 in her bank. Minter, a chess player who loves to fish, finally got on the board when he solved the last puzzle — “My Two Cents Worth.”

He went home with $9,900. Pilgreen ended with $14,000. Brown advanced to the Bonus Round with $15,798.

She chose “What Are You Doing?” for the Bonus Round category. Brown brought her mom, Jessie, and her brother, Rowland, with her.

After being given “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” Brown picked “C,D,M, and A” to complete her puzzle. It then looked like “_ _ _ER _AL_ _N_.”

As the clock counted down, Brown guessed “Over Talking,” but she wasn’t correct. The puzzle was revealed to be “Power Walking.”

Seacrest commiserated with Brown and self-effacingly confessed: “Over talking… I do that a lot.”

There was $45,000 in the envelope, which would have given her a total of $60, 798. Despite her not guessing the puzzle, fans said they solved it right away.

“Got that puzzle after extra letters shown,” a YouTube user said.

“I got it in about 8 seconds, but no normal contestant would get that on stage in ten seconds,” wrote another.

“I got it right before the clock started. Congrats to her on getting to the bonus round, and on all of her winnings,” a third added.

“I knew it as soon as the letters came up. Ugh,” wrote a fan.

“Not tough for me. I do enough power walking around the neighborhood these days,” said one last fan.