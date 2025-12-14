Lost actors reunite on screen so frequently, you’d think Jacob was back in his lighthouse, pulling metaphysical strings to keep our castaways together.

Certainly, other TV shows filmed in Hawaii (Hawaii Five-0) or produced by Lost writers (Once Upon a Time, Revolution, Person of Interest) have been strong candidates for onscreen reunions of Lost stars, but they’re not the only projects to get the gang back together, as you’ll see here…

Jorge Garcia, Daniel Dae Kim, and others on Hawaii Five-0

Garcia (Hurley Reyes) overlapped with Kim (Jin Kwon) for two seasons of this cop procedural, as the former played Jerry Ortega and the latter played Chin Ho Kelley.

Guest-stars, meanwhile, included Lost alums Terry O’Quinn (John Locke), Cynthia Watros (Libby Smith), Henry Ian Cusick (Desmond Hume), Rebecca Mader (Charlotte Lewis) Jeff Fahey (Frank Lapidus), Sam Anderson (Bernard Nadler), and François Chau (Pierre Chang).

Emilie de Ravin, Rebecca Mader, and more on Once Upon a Time

De Ravin (Claire Littleton) starred as Belle French on this fantasy drama, while Mader later joined the main cast in the role of Zelena a.k.a. Wicked Witch of the West. Garcia popped up in Season 2 as Anton the Giant, while Elizabeth Mitchell (Juliet Burke) recurred in Season 4 as the Snow Queen.

Elizabeth Mitchell and Jeff Fahey on Revolution

On the post-apocalyptic drama Revolution, Mitchell starred as the returned-from-the-dead rebel Rachel Matheson, while Fahey guest-starred as bookseller-turned-bomber Ken “Hutch” Hutchinson in Season 1’s “Soul Train.”

Michael Emerson, Ken Leung, and Nestor Carbonell on Person of Interest

After Lost, Emerson (Benjamin Linus) moved on with a co-headlining role in Person of Interest, playing billionaire programmer Harold Finch on the sci-fi crime drama. Leung (Miles Straume) recurred in the show’s second season as forensic accountant-turned-assassination target Leon Tao. And Carbonell (Richard Alpert) joined Emerson in the Season 3 episode “Most Likely to…” in the role of lawyer Matthew Reed (seen at right with Sarah Shahi).

Harold Perrineau and Jeremy Davies on Constantine

On this TV adaptation of a DC Comics series, Perrineau (Michael Dawson) had a series-regular role as the angelic ally Manny, while Davies (Daniel Faraday) guest-starred in two episodes as the quantum magician Ritchie Simpson.

Henry Ian Cusick and Jorge Garcia on MacGyver

In the last two seasons of this action-adventure series, Cusick played the role of former private military contractor Russ Taylor. That put him back in Garcia’s orbit when the latter played his Hawaii Five-0 character on the show in a Season 5 installment.

Daniel Dae Kim and Henry Ian Cusick on Butterfly

As Kim starred as ex-spy David Jung in the thriller series Butterfly, Cusick guest-starred on the show in Episode 5, “Seoul,” playing the ex-husband of Piper Perabo’s big bad.

Daniel Dae Kim and Yunjin Kim on KPop Demon Hunters

Though they were only heard and not seen, Kim and Lost wife Yunjin Kim (Sun Kwon) both had voice roles in the animated film KPop Demon Hunters. He voiced the oddball doc known as Healer Han; she played former demon hunter Celine.