Kelsey Grammer Makes Bold Declaration About Donald Trump’s Legacy

What To Know Kelsey Grammer praised Donald Trump as “one of the greatest presidents we’ve ever had’ ahead of a dinner for the 2025 Kennedy Center honorees.

Grammer also expressed strong support for Sylvester Stallone receiving a Kennedy Center honor.

He reiterated his conservative views, emphasizing the importance of clear right and wrong, and commended Trump for being genuine in his statements.

Kelsey Grammer made a bold declaration about Donald Trump‘s legacy — and the Frasier star didn’t mince words with his blunt opinion.

On Saturday, December 6, Trump, 79, presented medals to the 2025 Kennedy Center honorees at the Oval Office. The recipients this year included Sylvester Stallone, Gloria Gaynor, Michael Crawford, George Strait, and the members of KISS.

A dinner followed the ceremony, and Grammer attended with his daughter, Faith Grammer. The actor, 70, spoke with Fox News Digital ahead of the dinner, weighing in on Trump in the process.

“I think he’s extraordinary,” Grammer said of the POTUS. “He’s one of the greatest presidents we’ve ever had. Maybe the greatest.”

The Cheers star added, “There are some things he still wants to get done, and I think that’s terrific, but there was a big hill to climb. And we were left with some very interesting things going on.”

Additionally, Grammer said it was “about time” Stallone was named a Kennedy Center honoree. He and Stallone worked together on The Expendables 3 and the indie film Reach Me, both in 2014.

“I was on the selection committee, so I knew about it,” he explained. “He’s a force of nature. Sylvester Stallone has captured our imagination in several different roles and performed them beautifully.”