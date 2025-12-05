CNN Hot Mic Catches Someone Laughing as Trump Receives Inaugural FIFA Prize

What To Know CNN panelists were caught on a hot mic laughing as President Trump received the newly created “2025 FIFA Peace Prize” at the Kennedy Center.

The FIFA Peace Prize was established just weeks after Trump failed to secure the Nobel Peace Prize.

On Friday, December 5, during an edition of CNN’s Inside Politics, an off-screen panelist struggled to contain her laughter as President Donald Trump was presented with the “inaugural 2025 FIFA Peace Prize” in Washington, D.C.

Network microphones picked up an off-screen chuckle from inside the studio as Inside Politics anchor Dana Bash described the ceremony in which FIFA president Gianni Infantino presented Trump with the award at the Kennedy Center.

“OK, we’re going to continue to monitor this…ceremony at the Kennedy Center. And let me just explain what just happened,” said Bash, before a mic captured the off-screen giggle.

🚨 CNN caught on hot mic mocking Trump and laughing while he accepts the FIFA Peace Prize. Absolutely pathetic. No wonder your ratings suck. pic.twitter.com/tNY48gOOWu — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) December 5, 2025

Bash herself then smirked before continuing, “What just happened was that the president of FIFA gave the President of the United States the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize.”

“Now, it was only created a few weeks ago, after President Trump didn’t win the Nobel Peace Prize,” said Bash with a hint of sarcasm.

Bash than read FIFA’s official statement as to why they chose to award Trump: “And here is how FIFA explains what this prize is. This is in their official explanation: ‘In an increasingly unsettled and divided world, it’s fundamental to recognise the outstanding contribution of those who work to end conflicts and bring together in a spirit of peace.'”

“Well, there is no better way to the president’s heart than to give him something that is gold and giving him something that literally sparkles, and then the flattery that goes along with it,” said panelist Amy Walter.

FIFA’s Peace Prize was awarded to Trump just weeks after he was notified that he would not be receiving this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, ending his latest attempt to lobby for the honor.

According to Yahoo News, FIFA’s honor was introduced with a video that described Trump as “a dynamic leader who has engaged in diplomatic efforts that created opportunities for dialogue, de-escalation and stability, and who has championed the unifying power of football on the world stage.”

It should be noted, however, that over the years, FIFA has been no stranger to controversies and criticism surrounding its leadership, financial dealings, and decision-making practices, often casting a shadow over the organization and its governing body. Infantino, a close Trump ally, has himself faced scrutiny throughout his tenure.