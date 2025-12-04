Will ‘Ripple’ Return for Season 2? Netflix Show’s Ending, Explained

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ripple Season 1.]

Life can bring strangers together in unexpected ways. That’s exactly what happens in the new Netflix series Ripple, which dropped on December 3.

Despite being on separate paths, once Walter (Frankie Faison), Nate (Ian Harding), Kris (Julia Chan), and Aria (Sydney Agudong) cross paths, their lives are altered forever. After his beloved wife dies suddenly, Walter finds community at the Lumi wine bar, owned by Nate. Kris is a newly-fired music executive who seeks solace at the wine bar and immediately connects with Nate.

Nate’s marriage is on the rocks when Ripple begins, but a random injury (caused by Aria dropping a small rock from her balcony) leads him to the hospital, where a doctor discovers Nate has cancer. Aria, a talented singer, is struggling with her life as it is now, and this includes her relationship with John (Robert Bazzocchi). However, Aria’s chance encounter with Kris inspires them both.

Ripple has many twists and turns throughout Season 1, culminating in an emotional, life-changing finale. So, how did the first season end? Does the ending leave it open for Season 2? TV Insider is breaking it all down.

How did Ripple Season 1 end?

So much goes down in the Ripple Season 1 finale. After surviving a nasty infection, Nate learns he’s been accepted into a clinical trial in Houston. However, he’s devastated when he learns that young Finn (Isabella Astbury), whom he connected with during chemo, died. Finn’s tragic death ultimately led to Nate getting the clinical trial spot.

Kris is ready to drop everything to be with Nate during the clinical trial. As much as it hurts, Nate presses pause on his growing relationship with Kris. He wants to be with her, but the timing just isn’t right.

Upon reflection, Walter realizes that Lumi is the place that saved him after his wife’s death. He loves this little wine bar and the people in it. Walter and Nate become business partners to keep Lumi open.

Aria has decided to take a leap and go on tour. She’s worried about everything working out just right, but she knows this next step is necessary. John isn’t so psyched about the tour, given the last several months. Aria and John have a nasty fight just before she leaves. Aria has second thoughts about the way she left John, so she walks back into the apartment to clear the air.

She overhears him on the phone and believes he’s talking about her. John says, “It’s better when she’s not around.” Aria walks back out the door, seemingly for good, but there’s another twist. John wasn’t talking about Aria. He was talking about a coworker.

Kris receives a bamboo plant from Nate after his leaves, echoing their first encounter. He writes her a letter and asks her to take care of the plant. Nate hopes to see Kris and the bamboo plant at Lumi when he gets back. “Maybe our journey is only just beginning,” Nate says in the final moments.

Will there be a Ripple Season 2?

As of now, there’s been no official word yet from Netflix on whether or not Ripple will get a Season 2. The show was just released on December 3.

Given the ending of Season 1, the door has clearly been left open for a second season. The Season 1 finale doesn’t flash forward to reveal what happens with Nate’s clinical trial, Aria’s tour, etc. (We need to see them come back to New York City!) Season 2 could explore so many avenues with these characters, what’s next for them, and bring new characters into the fold. As Nate says, it feels like Ripple’s “journey is only just beginning.”

What are your hopes for Ripple Season 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Ripple, Season 1, Streaming Now, Netflix