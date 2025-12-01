Buzz Legault made an unexpected return to Gold Rush during the November 28 episode. Considering his drama with Rick Ness in Season 15, which culminated in Legault hinting that he would not be returning to the show, fans were surprised to see him back on their screens.

The foreman has been part of the series for several years now, working as a foreman on the digs. Scroll down for everything we know about his drama with Ness and other updates on his life recently.

Did Buzz Legault leave Gold Rush?

Legault did not officially leave Gold Rush, but he did hint at an exit during Season 15 Episode 18, in March 2025. Legault grew frustrated with Ness when the boss had him in an excavator during a lengthy dig, noting that he felt demoted, which made him unmotivated to get the job done.

Instead of getting back to work, Legault decided to take a nap, which led to tension with Ness. Ness offered the foreman an ultimatum to do his part to contribute or leave, which prompted Legault to declare, “I’ve had enough.”

After the episode aired, fans debated on Reddit whether or not Legault would actually be returning, which he eventually did. In his comeback episode, he debuted a brand new look with fresh teeth and revealed that he had been spending time in Mexico.

Is Buzz Legault still working for Rick Ness?

No, Legault is no longer working for Ness. When he returned to Gold Rush for Season 16, he began working for Kevin Beets. In the November 28 episode, he said working for Ness was “unstable” and that he needed stability in his life at this time due to major changes happening for him (more on that below).

What happened to Buzz Legault’s wife?

While Legault was not married, he was in a relationship with his longtime partner, Suzanne “Susi” Audy, until she died on November 27, 2023, at the age of 59. She had been battling cancer before her death, and Legault was “by her side” when she died, according to an online obituary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buzz Legault (@officialbuzzlegault)

Legault posted a tribute to Audy after her death. “A man’s most precious jewel is the woman who walks by his side,” the video collage said, along with photos of Audy over the years.

Is Buzz Legault having a baby?

Perhaps the most shocking part of Legault’s return was when he revealed that he has a “baby on the way,” which is why he needed work that was more stable.

Since his wife’s death, Legault has been keeping his personal life private, but in an April 2025 Facebook post, he revealed he was engaged to his unidentified pregnant girlfriend. “Want to wish my fiancé and mother of my child to be a very very happy birthday,” he wrote. “Hope you have a great day and may this be the beginning of a beautiful loving future.”

He has not confirmed his wife-to-be’s identity or given an update on her pregnancy/the baby. He also did not confirm when their relationship began.

Gold Rush, Season 16, Fridays, 8/7c, Discovery Channel