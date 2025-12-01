What To Know Fox is reviving the iconic reality competition as Fear Factor: House of Fear, premiering January 14, 2026, with Johnny Knoxville as host.

This new version features contestants living together in a remote location, facing extreme stunts, psychological challenges, and social strategy games.

TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the poster featuring Knoxville and a common fear.

“Push your limits. Face your fears.” So reads the tagline for Fox’s new iteration of Fear Factor, coming this winter.

TV Insider has the exclusive first look at the key art featuring the aforementioned tagline, host Johnny Knoxville, and oh so many bees, ahead of the Wednesday, January 14, 2026, episode of Fear Factor: House of Fear. Check out the full version below.

The iconic reality competition returns, as Fox says, “bigger, bolder, and more daring” in this new version. Hosted by Knoxville, it will feature the same format that worked in the past but with one major addition to those shocking stunts and challenges: a very important social component, with the contestants living together. As always is the case in these types of competitions, it’s hard to trust anyone, and in this one, a major tool — and advantage and disadvantage — is fear. In the end, one contestant will be left standing, having faced all their fears — and been pushed to their limits, as the tagline teases — to win the grand prize.

This new Fear Factor was announced in May. At the time, Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn pointed to the major change in the new show: the contestants living together. “We’re going to have to see if that calms their fears or only heightens them,” he said.

In explaining why the network is reviving the series, he said, “It’s a phenomenal title, it’s visceral storytelling at its best, and that visceral storytelling really… works with our audience and the chance to reinvent it with a reality element honestly was a no-brainer. It’s coincidental but exciting.”

Fear Factor: House of Fear is produced by Endemol Shine North America, a Banijay Americas company. Kevin Lee serves as showrunner and executive produces with Anthony Carbone, Endemol Shine North America’s Sharon Levy, Michael Heyerman, and Sean Loughlin. The reimagined series is based on the original format created by Endemol Shine Netherlands. The first U.S. version premiered on NBC in 2001.

Fear Factor: House of Fear, Series Premiere, Wednesday, January 14, 2026/ 9/8c, Fox