‘Fear Factor’ Returning to Fox: Will Joe Rogan Come Back, Too?

Get ready to watch people screaming with a face full of bugs again because Fox is bringing back Fear Factor… with a twist.

The network announced that the notorious reality competition series will return for Fear Factor: The Next Chapter, described as a “bigger, bolder and more daring” version of the previous show, which ran from 2001 to 2006 (and was briefly revived at MTV for two seasons hosted by Ludacris).

The logline for the new iteration is: “Dropped into an unforgiving, remote location, a group of strangers will live together under one roof, and face mind-blowing stunts, harrowing challenges, and a twisted game of social strategy where trust is fleeting — and fear is a weapon. This is Fear Factor: The Next Chapter.”

About the revival of Fear Factor, Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn explained, “Fox is an undeniable leader in this genre and as always it’s a huge priority, so there’s a lot of excitement coming out of our unscripted shop. … Of course, no one really puts competitors to the test like Fox and there’s no greater test than facing your greatest fears. In bringing Fear Factor back to broadcast, Fox is reinventing the mega-hit show with the most nail-biting, jaw-dropping challenges yet and one big change. Our brave contestants will live in a house together. We’re going to have to see if that calms their fears or only heightens them.”

When asked whether original host (turned mega-popular podcaster) Joe Rogan will be back, Thorn said, “We just ordered the series and we are just in the process of hiring showrunners and talking about hosts and everything right now. So obviously he’s a major talent tied to the show, but it’s too early for us to say how we’re going to move forward right now. But we’re thrilled to have the property and think we’re going to be able to really complement our unscripted lineup with it.”

Thorn was also asked why the series was ripe for revival at this time, and he explained, “Fear Factor that just came up recently. It’s a phenomenal title, it’s visceral storytelling at its best and that visceral storytelling really just as you know across scripted and unscripted really works with our audience and the chance to reinvent it with a reality element honestly was a no-brainer. It’s coincidental but exciting.”

Fox Entertainment CEO Rob Wade added, “I think the reinvention piece is critical here and obviously we’re going to be called Fear Factor and we’re going to take the brand name, but I think the producers have come up with a really interesting take on it and it’s not going to feel like the show from 20 years ago.”

Fear Factor: The Next Chapter, premiere TBD, Fox