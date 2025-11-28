Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Night of Too Many Stars; Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Heineken

What To Know Marcello Hernández and Skyler Gisondo have been cast as Shrek and Fiona’s sons, Fergus and Farkle, in the upcoming Shrek 5, joining Zendaya as their sister Felicia.

Original stars Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy will reprise their roles as Shrek, Fiona, and Donkey.

Shrek 5 marks the franchise’s first film in over 15 years since 2010’s Shrek Forever After, which introduced Shrek and Fiona’s triplets as babies.

DreamWorks gave Shrek fans a Thanksgiving treat on Thursday (November 27) with a new cast announcement confirming the voice actors for Shrek (Mike Myers) and Fiona’s (Cameron Diaz) sons.

Saturday Night Live star Marcello Hernández and Superman breakout actor Skyler Gisondo will voice Shrek and Fiona’s sons, Fergus and Farkle, in the highly anticipated Shrek 5. The duo will star alongside Zendaya, who was previously announced as their sister, Felicia.

Hernández, known for playing the fan favorite Domingo on SNL, teased the announcement on his TikTok account on Thursday. The comedian shared a short video of himself dressed in full Shrek get-up, which, yes, included himself painted ogre green.

The official Shrek Instagram page also shared the announcement, introducing Hernández and Gisondo as the “Brogres.” The post included a video of a text exchange between the two stars, featuring Hernández showing off his elaborate Shrek costume.

In addition to SNL, Hernández appeared in this year’s Happy Gilmore 2 and the FX on Hulu series Dying For Sex. He is also set to star in the upcoming Tim Story comedy film 72 Hours, which is currently filming.

Gisondo, meanwhile, recently stole the show as Daily Planet photojournalist Jimmy Olsen in James Gunn‘s Superman reboot, a role he will reprise for a DC TV series spinoff currently in development. His previous TV credits include Psych, Santa Clarita Diet, Righteous Gemstones, The Resort, and more.

Shrek 5 was first announced in July 2024 and will see Myers and Diaz return to reprise their beloved characters, alongside Eddie Murphy, who will once again voice Donkey. The film is directed by Conrad Vernon (who also voices Gingerbread Man), Walt Dohrn (who voices Rumpelstilskin), and Brad Ableson.

It marks the first movie in the franchise in over 15 years, since 2010’s Shrek Forever After, which first introduced Shrek and Fiona’s triplets as one-year-olds. The film was a box office smash, earning a worldwide total of $752.6 million, making it the fifth highest-grossing movie of 2010.

Shrek 5, Summer 2027