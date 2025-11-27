What To Know Stranger Things Season 5 introduced a new character into the mix with Linda Hamilton’s Dr. Kay, but what is her motivation?

A hidden prisoner might reveal answers as Hopper and Eleven infiltrated her Upside Down-located base.

What could Eight, a.k.a. Kali’s role be in all this?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Stranger Things, Season 5, Volume 1.]

Stranger Things brought back a familiar face in Volume 1’s final moments as Kali, a.k.a. Eight (Linnea Berthelsen), reemerged as a prisoner of the new series addition, Dr. Kay (Linda Hamilton).

Viewers last saw the character in Season 2 when Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) ventured out on her own to find herself and encountered a “sister” on the road, bonding over their shared years at Hawkins’ Lab as test subjects with special abilities. While the pair went their separate ways, Kali’s presence is a reminder that Season 5 is an open door to characters you may have written off.

Held prisoner by military bigwig Dr. Kay, Kali has been restrained and hooked up to monitors in an expansive base operating out of the Upside Down’s treacherous terrain, but her role is unclear after Hopper (David Harbour) and Eleven discovered her.

From Volume 1, it’s clear that Dr. Kay is running a tight ship, with a goal of capturing Eleven, but the motivation behind her actions remains a mystery, just like her imprisonment of Kali. What will it mean in the long run? Only time will tell.

An important thing to remember about Kali is that her ability is to enter the minds of those around her and make them see things that are not really there. Could Dr. Kay be forcing her to manipulate how things appear int the Upside Down, around Hawkins, or for some other reason? Based on Dr. Kay’s manipulation of the Upside Down’s vines when she went toe-to-toe with Hopper, it feels fair to say she has more power at her disposal than is immediately apparent.

Will Eleven and Hopper be able to free Kali, and will we uncover what her presence in the Upside Down is about? Tune in to Volume 2 to find out as Season 5 of Stranger Things continues on Netflix, and let us know your theories in the comments section below.

Stranger Things, Season 5 Volume 1, Streaming now, Netflix

Stranger Things, Season 5 Volume 2, Premiere, December 25, 8/7c, Netflix

Stranger Things, Season 5 Finale, Premiere, December 31, 8/7c, Netflix