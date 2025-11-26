What To Know Donnell Turner celebrates 10 years as Curtis Ashford on General Hospital on November 30.

Turner speaks with TV Insider about his journey from GH fan to cast member and the surreal experience of working with icons like Anthony Geary, Genie Francis, and Tristan Rogers.

Turner expresses deep gratitude for his role, especially as part of General Hospital‘s first Black American legacy family, and embraces the ongoing representation.

Donnell Turner is marking a major milestone on November 30: 10 years as General Hospital‘sAs Curtis Ashford. For someone who grew up a fan of the show, the anniversary feels both surreal and deeply personal.

His journey began with a memorable audition, one that paired him with a beloved actress. “They usually bring a veteran in to rehearse with you, so knock on my door, in comes Finola Hughes [Anna Devane],” he recalls. “I almost melted. I remember when she started on GH. I loved watching her. I loved listening to her talk, and I just could not believe she was standing before me. So, I went out like a groupie. I said, ‘Oh, my goodness, Finola, I’m a huge fan. I’m watching you since I’m 10 years old. It’s a pleasure meeting you.’ And I guess that wasn’t the compliment that I thought it was coming from a man with gray hair on his face. [Laughs] I realized, ‘Oh, man, maybe I should have said less.’”

Despite his nerves, the audition clearly struck the right chord. Turner secured the role, and the magnitude of it hit him almost immediately. “I was astounded,” he says. “I remember leaving the lot on my second day, and I had to pull over and gather myself because I thought about what this means: My life is changing. I was overwhelmed because it was the only soap opera that I watched. So, for me, it was like rooting for the Dodgers and then one day getting a phone call from the Dodgers saying, ‘We want you.’”

But even with the excitement of joining GH, adjusting to life in Port Charles wasn’t instant. “The first year or two is a whirlwind,” he reflects. “For Curtis, there was no plan, there was no design. I auditioned for another part, they created Curtis, and we just kind of were going with it the first year. When I first started, this character had a cigar for some reason in every scene, and I said, ‘You know, it’s been something in my family, and I don’t want to promote that if it’s needless. If there’s something behind it with depth, for a greater good, then perhaps, but if not, can we find something else?’ So, we refined Curtis along the way, in the beginning.”

But from those early conversations, Turner sensed the show was invested. “There were a few suggestions early on that were completely heard and understood, and I knew then, ‘OK, they’re not just checking a box. They’re interested,’” he relays. “I love the leadership of Frank Valentini [executive producer] and our writers along the way. I knew then that this could be something that could have some depth to it, and I was pleased to spearhead that objective.”

As Turner’s comfort on set grew, so did his interactions with some of the show’s icons. “I met Tristan Rogers for the first time and couldn’t believe I saw Robert Scorpio walking toward me in the hallway,” he recalls. “I loved him to pieces. We grew to be great friends. His passing is a great loss. We traveled a lot together. I heard a lot of his wonderful stories, and I was all ears. I loved it.”

In time, Turner was sharing scenes with other legends. “There are several pinch-me moments, working with various actors, some more in particular like Genie Francis [Laura Collins],” he notes. “I watched the show, and now I’m doing scenes with her where we’re tied to a chair in a cabin that’s about to explode. I wanted to be the Black Luke Spencer back in 1982, so these are all full-circle moments.”

That circle widened further when he finally met Luke’s portrayer, Anthony Geary. “It was the first time I talked to a human being and my eyes watered,” Turner reveals. “I mean, I’m sitting there talking to him, and I’m noticing my eyes are watering and I’m telling myself, ‘Stop that.’ He’s talking to me, he knows who I am already, and tells me he loves what I’m doing and how we’re similar characters. I couldn’t believe the time and attention he gave me, and that was one of the best moments for me because he’s one of the reasons I am an actor today.”

As Curtis’ presence solidified, GH gave Curtis a love life and began building an on-screen family around him, a sure sign of staying power. “When that word got out on the set, a longtime camera operator and dear friend said to me, ‘Hey, a place of residence and extended family is a sign of longevity and soaps,’” Turner shares. “And I just remember being so astounded and overwhelmed. They allowed me to be a part of the audition and chemistry reads, for my aunt Stella [Henry, Vernee Watson] and for Marshall [Ashford, Robert Gossett] and my daughter, Trina [Robinson, Tabyana Ali], so it felt good. We have some really, really good talent.”

Over the years, Curtis has seen his fair share of soapy drama. He’s been shot, paralyzed, discovered he had a secret daughter, and is currently embroiled in a Who’s the Daddy story, tales he embraces wholeheartedly. “I love it,” Turner chuckles. “Nice and soapy. Bring it. Rule number one: know your genre, and I’m here for it. All we need is a twin, or maybe Curtis dies and comes back, but other than that, all the boxes are checked.”

Still, it’s his current story that excites him most. “Sometimes you’re the hammer, sometimes you’re the nail, but in this storyline right now, I like what they’re doing,” he smiles. “I like where it’s going, I like what it means, and I like the representation. There’s just so much to like about it right now for me.”

Looking back on the past 10 years, Turner is reflective and appreciative. “Gratitude is the attitude,” he concludes. “I’m grateful for stability, longevity, and being respected and heard. I just love what they’re doing on General Hospital, and to be the first Black American legacy family on the show is just a huge privilege. I’m grateful beyond words.”

General Hospital, Weekdays, ABC