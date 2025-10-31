Does anyone want to buy a vow?

Vanna White was on hand for a major slots tournament last week in the Bahamas’ Atlantis resort and decided to give the surprise of a lifetime to a couple getting married at the site. The Wheel of Fortune favorite walked in to greet a soon-to-be bride just before the big event and was given friendly hugs before recognition set in and the bride exclaimed, “Do you know who this is?!” before literally jumping for joy.

Judging by her ecstatic reaction, she was a Wheel watcher!

White then walked the bride down the aisle and watched on as she and her new husband said their “I do”s in the cozy ceremony.

Afterward, White, who wore a floral dress to mark the occasion, was all smiles as she posed with the wedding party for photos.

The big event took place on Saturday (October 25), during the World Tournament of Slots, hosted by myVIP from October 22 through 26 at the Atlantis, and the event hosts shared footage of the happy occasion on Instagram.

White was also the bearer of good news for one lucky player in the tournament, as she announced the winner of the $1,000,000 prize of the 500 contestants entered.

White talked to Parade while at the event and revealed some of the rare moments in her time in the spotlight that have made her nervous, explaining, “I remember years ago, I was sitting in the makeup chair and Stevie Wonder walked in… I got nervous when I saw Stevie Wonder. And I also got nervous when I saw Mister Rogers. He came on our show, and I was just so nervous to meet him.” She also said that her “heart [gets] pounding” when a contestant has a potential big win on their hands, saying, “It’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, I just want her to solve it or him to solve it!'”

