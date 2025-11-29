You’ll be rockin’ around the TV this holiday season as we round up five must-see seasonal selections airing this December. Scroll down for a closer look.

The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular

Get your Yuletide cheer on with Mickey, Minnie, and host Derek Hough (Dancing With the Stars) for the 10th annual seasonal celebration, featuring brand-new performances straight from Florida’s Walt Disney World, California’s Disneyland, and Disney’s Hawaii resort, Aulani. Pop singers Gwen Stefani and Nicole Scherzinger and country crooner Trisha Yearwood each perform. Monday, Dec. 1, 8/7c, ABC

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Prepare to have your heart (and presents) stolen by this 1966 Dr. Seuss animated classic. On Christmas Eve, the lonely Grinch (voiced by Boris Karloff) sets out to rid Whoville of all holiday spirit. He takes gifts and decorations but forms an unlikely bond with little Cindy Lou Who (June Foray). As the Grinch waits for the fallout of his actions, he learns Christmas is about more than material goods. Thursday, Dec. 4, 8/7c, NBC

The Neighborhood

The holidays may be near during the sitcom’s eighth and final season, but Calvin and Tina (Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold) won’t be feeling very jolly after their anniversary plans are upended in the un-merriest of ways. Next door, a misunderstanding has Gemma (Beth Behrs) tangled up like string lights. Monday, Dec. 8, 8:30/7:30c, CBS

A Charlie Brown Christmas

Celebrating its 60th anniversary, this hilarious, heartwarming classic will stream on Apple TV free for two days only — no subscription needed. Just download the Apple TV app on your device and sign in with your Apple ID. Because, whether it’s the jazzy Vince Guaraldi score, the iconic Peanuts dance, or Linus’ center-stage speech, Charlie Brown’s search for the true meaning of the season is a gift everyone deserves. Stream for free, Dec. 13 and 14, Apple TV

Bob’s Burgers

This side-splitting seasonal episode of the animated sitcom is described by creator Loren Bouchard as “A Charlie Brown Christmas meets Snowpiercer.” As the Belcher family enters a Christmas village, chef dad Bob (voiced by H. Jon Benjamin) hones his cookie decorating skills; wife Linda (John Roberts) rescues the ugliest of trees; and daughter Louise (Kristen Schaal) gets in a “mini-train stunt-off,” teases Bouchard, with her nemesis. Sunday, Dec. 14, 9:30/8:30c, Fox