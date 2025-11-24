Bill Maher Calls ‘Bulls***’ on Michelle Obama’s Presidency Comment

What To Know Bill Maher criticized Michelle Obama’s claim that America isn’t ready for a woman president, calling it a “logical fallacy.”

Bill Maher does not agree with Michelle Obama‘s recent comments about America not being “ready” for a woman as president, calling the former First Lady’s suggestion “bulls***.”

The HBO host addressed the comments during the season finale of Real Time on Friday (November 21) while speaking with former DNC chair Donna Brazile about Obama’s remarks. “She was in the news this week, Michelle Obama. She has a book out. A coffee table book,” Maher said. “Her statement, I was rather shocked by it.”

Maher was referencing comments Obama made at the Brooklyn Academy of Music last week while promoting her new book, The Look, which was released earlier this month. During the conversation with moderator Tracee Ellis Ross, Obama revealed why she has no plans of running for office in 2028.

“As we saw in the past election, sadly, we ain’t ready,” she said, per Decider, referring to Kamala Harris’ presidential election defeat to Donald Trump. “That’s why I’m like, don’t even look at me about running, because you all are lying. You’re not ready for a woman. You are not. So don’t waste my time.”

Bill Maher calls out Michelle Obama: “To me, this is logical fallacy 101. Just because we weren’t ready or didn’t like the candidates, Hillary and Kamala, doesn’t mean we’re not ready for a woman… I think it’s a bad attitude…”pic.twitter.com/HzbIVmgxxl — Joe Rogan Podcast News (@joeroganhq) November 24, 2025

She added, “We got a lot of growing up to do, and there’s still, sadly, a lot of men who do not feel like they can be led by a woman, and we saw it.”

Maher responded to Obama’s statement, saying, “To me, this is logical fallacy 101. Just because we weren’t ready or didn’t like the candidates, Hillary [Clinton] and Kamala, doesn’t mean we are not ready for a woman.”

He went on to reference Obama’s husband, former President Barack Obama, quipping, “I think it’s a bad attitude. We said we weren’t ready for a Black president and someone, I can’t remember who, maybe she remembers, said maybe it just has to be the right one.”

Brazile agreed with Maher that America is “ready” for a woman president, noting Clinton’s 65.8 million popular vote total in the 2016 election and Harris’ 75 million votes in the 2024 election.

“Maybe we should stop talking about it and just do it,” Brazile added. “We are ready. Eighty percent of American people say they are ready. So the idea that America isn’t ready is bulls***. They might not be ready for this one or that one.”