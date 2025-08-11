HGTV Fans Call Out ‘Celebrity IOU’ as ‘Condescending’ and ‘Tone Deaf’

Celebrity IOU returned for its tenth season on July 9 with a star-studded line-up, including Rachel Brosnahan, Joel McHale, Tyra Banks, and more; however, some HGTV viewers are starting to question the show’s format, saying they find it “condescending.”

The series, hosted by Property Brothers‘ Drew and Jonathan Scott, sees the pair helping Hollywood A-listers surprise their friends and loved ones with dramatic and emotional renovations. For example, the Season 10 premiere saw Superman actress Brosnahan renovate the kitchen and dining room of her best friend’s mom and dad.

While Celebrity IOU is intended to be heartwarming and uplifting, some fans have said the series is just an excuse for multi-millionaire celebrities to show off how “generous” they are, when in reality, they could have used their wealth to help their friends and employees without the cameras rolling.

“Does anyone see Celebrity IOU as a bit tone deaf?” a user recently asked on the HGTV Reddit forum.

The post received dozens of responses, with many agreeing with the original poster’s sentiment. “Always. So condescending,” replied one commenter.

“I dislike the conceit that ‘I always wanted to do something nice for her.’ Uh, you’ve been richer than your dear, dear lifelong friend for decades, what took you so long? Why fix up two rooms in a crappy house when you could move them to a new place?” said another.

“Net worth of $70 million and you’ve ‘always wanted to do something nice’ but it took a TV network doing it for you to follow through? If you really cared, you’d have done it 10 years ago,” another added.

Another asked, “Why are they only helping their friend after HGTV suggested it?”

“These celebrities come on and say how this work has needed to be done for years for this person, and yet they waited until they could be heroes on TV to do it!” one fan wrote. “They could redo these places 10 times over with the money they have, but they wait for the glory.”

“It’s apparent the producers approach celebrities to be on the show, then tell them to find someone to give a remodel to,” added another. “It seems they mostly choose their servants, or nannies.”

Another said it’s “so embarrassing to watch multi-millionaires talk s**t about their servants’ tiny homes, and then to watch those homes be turned into stark white boxes with zero personality.”

The above user specifically called out Fran Drescher for transforming her housekeeper’s home into something “condescending and soulless” and Gwyneth Paltrow for remodelling her assistant’s home into a property that “appears, even after the work, to entirely lack a bed, shower, or closet.”

Though they did add, “Snoop Dog was alright. Brad Pitt was fine. The others have been such tone deaf horror shows that I can’t believe celebrities have willingly signed up for it.”

Another added, “Garbage show! Not interested in celebrities or fake generosity for likes or career revitalization. All of it is gross.”

However, there were some defenders, including one user who wrote, “Did you ever consider that the person would not accept that type of help, but feels more comfortable for the show to do it?”

“Well, I am giving them a pass because the ones who receive are very deserving. Yes, I wish they would just do for their friends, but whatever,” said another.

“While I get thinking it’s a bit tone deaf, I think it also depends on the person. There as sooo many people who are so against handouts and wouldn’t want money for nothing and would be offended by their friend offering,” another added.

What do you think of Celebrity IOU? Do you find it condescending? Let us know your thoughts below.