Simu Liu in ‘Copenhagen Test’ Thriller, ‘Robin Hood’ Finale, a Latin Music Celebration, John Stamos Pays a ‘Celebrity IOU’

PEACOCK

The Copenhagen Test

Series Premiere

SATURDAY: Marvel hero Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) plays a very different sort of hero in an eight-part espionage caper (all available for binge-watching). We first meet Alexander Hale as a Special Ops agent who, after a traumatic incident, has spent the last few years as a restless intelligence analyst for a shadowy agency. That all changes when he discovers that his brain has been hacked by unknown forces, and Hale begins playing a dangerous game of disinformation to fool the infiltrators. Brian D’Arcy James, Scream VI‘s Melissa Barrera, and Kathleen Chalfant are among the co-stars in the twisty paranoid thriller.

Aleksandar Letic / MGM+

Robin Hood

Season Finale

SUNDAY: Outlaw Rob (Jack Patten) faces danger from multiple fronts in the Season 1 finale of the darker-than-usual take on the medieval legend. With Guy of Gisborne (Davor Tomic) and the Sheriff of Nottingham (Sean Bean) each hatching sinister plots, Rob prepares for battle while Marian (Lauren McQueen) scours the home of her father, the Earl of Huntington (Steven Waddington), for vital information.

HGTV

Celebrity IOU

Season Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: John Stamos launches the 11th season of the feel-good renovation series by working alongside Drew and Jonathan Scott to surprise his best friend of 50 years with a revamp of his childhood home. They tear down old garage walls to create an expanded space for his best bud to rekindle his passion for music, then head outside to install an inviting patio with a fire pit. In weeks to come, William Shatner, Eva Longoria, Mario Lopez, and The Studio‘s Ike Barinholtz are among the celebs paying back people important in their lives.

Landman

SUNDAY: As Taylor Sheridan‘s Texas oil drama continues its slow burn, M-Tex lawyer Rebecca (Kayla Wallace) gets a less-than-reassuring assessment of the company’s offshore drilling prospects from her geologist bedmate Charlie (Guy Burnet), and is even less thrilled when her new relationship creates a potential professional roadblock. Elsewhere, boss man Tommy (Billy Bob Thornton) concedes that smoothing things over with his tempestuous ex-wife Angela (Ali Larter) is “a job for time and tequila,” while his dad, TL (Sam Elliott), who describes himself as “a road map to living life wrong,” advises his son to “enjoy the moments between the problems.” Because on this show, problems are always right around the bend. Also on Paramount+ on Sunday: the Season 4 finale of another of Sheridan’s many dramas, Mayor of Kingstown.

A Grammy Celebration of Latin Music (Sunday, 8/7c, CBS): Get your salsa on with a starry festival of Latin music, interpreted by Latin stars including Gloria Estefan and Jon Secada as well as artists from other genres, including opera great Andrea Bocelli and Canadian crooner Michael Bublé. NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama and Fantasy Island alum Roselyn Sánchez host the two-hour extravaganza, featuring performances by Maren Morris, Luis Fonsi, Robin Thicke and Orianthi, and the Broadway cast of the Tony-winning Buena Vista Social Club.

INSIDE WEEKEND TV:

A Very Special Sunday (Sunday, 11 am/10c, MeTV): The nostalgia channel revisits celebrations of classic sitcoms with a marathon lineup of reunion and anniversary specials, including Happy Days 30 th Anniversary Reunion , followed by The Andy Griffith Show Reunion (1 pm/12c), I Love Lucy 50th Anniversary Special (2/1c), Everybody Loves Raymond: The First Six Years (4/3c) and The All in the Family Retrospective (5/4c), marking the groundbreaking comedy’s 200th episode.

(Sunday, 11 am/10c, MeTV): The nostalgia channel revisits celebrations of classic sitcoms with a marathon lineup of reunion and anniversary specials, including , followed by (1 pm/12c), (2/1c), (4/3c) and (5/4c), marking the groundbreaking comedy’s 200th episode. Happiness (Sunday, 8/7c, PBS): The final two episodes of the New Zealand comedy bring Charlie (Harry McNaughton) and the amateur theater group to opening night, if resentments don’t bring the curtain down.

(Sunday, 8/7c, PBS): The final two episodes of the New Zealand comedy bring Charlie (Harry McNaughton) and the amateur theater group to opening night, if resentments don’t bring the curtain down. Animal Control (Sunday, 8/7c, Fox): The sitcom’s fourth season gets an early start with a sneak-peek premiere on a different night, with Frank (Joel McHale) clashing with Templeton (Gerry Dee) during a bear cub rescue, while back in the office, tensions run high when budget cuts force two rival Animal Control precincts to merge.

(Sunday, 8/7c, Fox): The sitcom’s fourth season gets an early start with a sneak-peek premiere on a different night, with Frank (Joel McHale) clashing with Templeton (Gerry Dee) during a bear cub rescue, while back in the office, tensions run high when budget cuts force two rival Animal Control precincts to merge. Sunday Night Football (Sunday, 8:15 pm/ET, NBC): The Chicago Bears visit the San Francisco 49ers for the prime-time marquee game.

(Sunday, 8:15 pm/ET, NBC): The Chicago Bears visit the San Francisco 49ers for the prime-time marquee game. The Simpsons (Sunday, 8:30/7:30c, Fox ): Homer becomes Bumblebee Man’s secret stuntman. All together now: D-oh! Followed by new episodes of Krapopolis (9/8c) and Bob’s Burgers (9:30/8:30c).

(Sunday, 8:30/7:30c, ): Homer becomes Bumblebee Man’s secret stuntman. All together now: D-oh! Followed by new episodes of (9/8c) and (9:30/8:30c). Paid to Play: Understanding College Sports in 2025 (Sunday, 8:30/7:30c, ESPN): In a special edition of E60, Jeremy Schaap explores the chaos within college sports in the wake of Name Image Likeness (NIL) athlete sponsorships, free agency through the transfer portal, and direct school payments to student athletes. The hour includes an interview with NCAA president Charlie Baker.

(Sunday, 8:30/7:30c, ESPN): In a special edition of E60, Jeremy Schaap explores the chaos within college sports in the wake of Name Image Likeness (NIL) athlete sponsorships, free agency through the transfer portal, and direct school payments to student athletes. The hour includes an interview with NCAA president Charlie Baker. Peyton’s Places (Sunday, streaming on ESPN+): In the Season 5 finale, Peyton Manning teams with former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson to re-enact the climax of the 1977 thriller Black Sunday by commandeering the Goodyear Blimp.