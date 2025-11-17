What To Know A Man on the Inside star Ted Danson discusses Charles’ new college-set case in Season 2.

The actor opens up about addressing relevant issues that liberal arts schools are facing today with the new story.

Danson also teases how it’s an easy transition for Charles to go undercover as a professor.

A Man on the Inside is putting Charles Niuewendyk (Ted Danson) back on the case as he tackles an all-new undercover mission, as he infiltrates Wheeler College.

Tasked with unearthing a blackmailer threatening the school, Charles must determine if it has anything to do with Wheeler graduate and billionaire Brad Vinick (Gary Cole) and his proposed donation to the institution. Assuming the identity of a professor at Wheeler, Charles has an abundance of suspects, but none catch his eye as much as mesmerizing music teacher Mona (guest star and Danson’s real-life wife, Mary Steenburgen).

As viewers will recall, Charles previously went undercover at Pacific View Retirement Community, but this new assignment from PI Julie (Lilah Richcreek Estrada) offers him a familiar avenue to explore. “The setup was perfect because Charles was a professor, so going undercover into a small liberal arts college made a lot of sense from a writing point of view,” Danson tells TV Insider.

“I love that everything Mike [Schur] writes about, even the setting, is important because a lot of stuff is happening with universities and colleges nowadays,” Danson adds, pointing out that many liberal colleges are removing “the arts and the music and all the different things that aren’t just purposefully [about becoming] billionaires.”

In the series, Danson notes, “To address it head-on within the context of this story, it makes you feel good. You’re not just being silly, you’re being purposeful in what you talk about.”

Danson and Schur know a thing or two about delivering silly but poignant TV with their previous team-up on The Good Place, and Season 2 of A Man on the Inside continues that streak. Fans will have to tune in to see how Charles’ new case unfolds, but as mentioned above, he’ll share the screen with his real-life wife, which is sure to delight.

Don’t miss it when A Man on the Inside Season 2 arrives, and let us know what you think of Charles’ school-set mission in the comments section below.

A Man on the Inside, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, November 20, Netflix