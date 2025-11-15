‘Daily Show’ Sends Bold Message to Megyn Kelly’s Epstein Comments

What To Know Megyn Kelly sparked controversy by suggesting on her show that Jeffrey Epstein was not a pedophile because he was interested in “barely legal” teens.

The Daily Show‘s Josh Johnson sent a bold message to Megyn Kelly after her questionable remarks about Jeffrey Epstein on The Megyn Kelly Show.

During a recent episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, the former Fox News host spoke about someone “very, very close to this case” who claimed Epstein “was not a pedophile,” because “he was into the barely legal type,” like 15-year-olds.

“There’s a difference between a 15-year-old and a 5-year-old, you know? It’s just, whatever, it’s sick,” the conservative political analyst added. “Every time we start talking about Epstein, it makes your skin crawl, right? The whole thing is just disgusting.”

On the Thursday, November 13 episode of The Daily Show, host Josh Johnson reacted to Kelly’s comments.

“The GOP didn’t do [Donald] Trump any favors by releasing these emails,” Johnson said of a new batch of messages from Epstein released on November 12 — who died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges. “They basically saw his grease fire and said, ‘Let us add some water!’ And his supporters on TV aren’t doing that much better.”

After calling out media reports downplaying the recent emails and ongoing discussions about releasing the Epstein files, Johnson declared, “If you want to downplay this story, you need a master, all right? Megyn Kelly, you’re a master of spin, show us what you got.”

The Daily Show then aired a clip of Kelly saying, “As for Epstein, he wasn’t into, like, 8-year-olds. But he liked the very young teen types.”

“How the hell was Megyn Kelly ever an attorney?” Johnson wondered. “‘Your honor, my client only engaged in diet pedophilia.'”

To conclude his direct message, Johnson pointed out, “Ma’am, everyone knows there is a big difference between a 15-year-old and a 5-year-old. But everyone also knows there is never a good reason to be talking about that difference.”

