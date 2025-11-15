What To Know Bill Maher criticized Donald Trump for using the release of Jeffrey Epstein emails and files as a distraction tactic.

Bill Maher issued a blunt takedown of President Donald Trump‘s distraction strategy regarding the Jeffrey Epstein emails and files.

On the Friday, November 14 episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, the comedian, 69, spent the majority of his opening monologue talking about the end of the government shutdown and the recent release of Epstein emails. House Democrats released a new batch of communications involving Epstein on November 12.

“Now that that’s over, we can get back to the important business of government: reading a dead pervert’s emails,” he joked. “We’re doing this again? Again, Epstein?”

After noting that Trump’s name was mentioned 1,500 times in the Epstein emails, Maher pointed out, “Trump doesn’t talk about Trump that much. Wow.”

Epstein — who died in his prison cell in 2019 as he awaited trial for sex trafficking — claimed in a 2011 email that Trump “spent hours at my house” with a victim. In a 2019 message, Epstein alleged the POTUS “knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine [Maxwell] to stop.”

“Simple explanation,” Maher said of Trump’s alleged “hours” at Epstein’s house with the victim. “It took her that long to explain to him that it’s the consumers who pay the price for the tariffs.”

During his monologue, Maher also suggested that Trump should have been more careful in destroying evidence that connected him to Epstein. He quipped, “See, this is why Hillary [Clinton] destroyed her server with a hammer. Sometimes, you just gotta go to the hammer, people!”

Additionally, Maher noted that President Trump instructed the Department of Justice to look into Bill Clinton‘s involvement (among other politicians, people, and institutions) with Epstein.

“I love this, using the Epstein files to distract from the Epstein files,” Maher declared. “Trump said, ‘I will not rest until I get to the middle of this.'”

President Trump has repeatedly denied knowing about Epstein’s sex trafficking crimes despite having been a close friend of his for more than a decade.

Real Time With Bill Maher, Fridays, 10/9c, HBO