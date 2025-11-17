What To Know The latest episode of Celebrity Weakest Link features stars like Jon Lovitz, Carson Kressley, Cheri Oteri, and others competing in a Jane Lynch-themed round, with plenty of playful roasting and confusion about the rules.

Cheri Oteri misses answering a question in time, and the group banks $10,000 out of a possible $25,000, leading to humorous banter and strategic voting among the celebrities.

Jon Lovitz and Carson Kressley exchange playful jabs over voting choices.

Celebrity Weakest Link is bringing the claws out this week. The celebrities, who are categorized in the 8 Degrees of Jane category, where each other them are one degree away from host Jane Lynch, are roasting each other — and confused about how to play the game.

The Monday, November 17, episode includes Joel Kim Booster, Laverne Cox, Ron Funches, Carson Kressley, Jon Lovitz, Cheri Oteri, Adam Pally, and Andy Richter. See the celebrities competing against each other in the two preview clips above and below.

SNL alum Cheri O’Teri gets the question, “Which ‘S’ word is the term for a group of fish that swims together in a synchronized manner?” right. She yells “School!” but doesn’t get it in time because the clock runs out.

The celebrities bank $10,000 out of a possible $25,000 in that round. Carson Kressley claps, and Andy Richter shrugs and nods at the amount.

“Who’s about to have zero degrees of separation from the parking lot?” Jane Lynch asks.

When she asks them to vote, Kressley says, “It’s just like high school.” He gets an obvious question wrong, so he’s worried he’ll be voted off, even though O’Teri is statistically the Weakest Link.

“Can we vote for Jane?” Lovitz asks.

In the second clip, Lynch asks Lovitz who he actually voted for. “I voted for Carson to be out, because I thought it was the strongest stink,” Lovitz explains.

“How dare you!” Kressley yells.

“But it’s the weakest link,” Lovitz says.

“I have never,” Kressley replies, offended.

“Yes, you have,” O’Teri jokes.

“I feel like Carson voted for me to be out, so…” Lovitz says.

Kressley confirms that he did vote for Lovitz, which leads to laughs from his competitors.

Find out which celebrity wins the game, as they all compete to try to win up to $1 million for the charity of their choosing, when the episode airs.