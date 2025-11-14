‘Hollywood Medium’ Tyler Henry Undergoes 2nd Brain Surgery of the Year

What To Know Tyler Henry, star of Hollywood Medium, has undergone his third brain surgery—and second this year—due to recurring symptoms from a colloid tumor.

His husband, Clint Godwin, shared updates on social media, stating Henry is recovering well and expressing gratitude for the support from fans.

Colloid cysts are benign but can cause serious symptoms, and Henry has previously spoken about how his health challenges have shaped his outlook on life.

Hollywood Medium star Tyler Henry has undergone his second surgery in six months after being diagnosed with a colloid tumor.

On Thursday (November 13), Henry’s husband, Clint Godwin, took to his Instagram page to share an update on the reality show personality’s health, revealing he is now “recovering well” after another surgical operation on his brain.

“As you might remember, my husband, Tyler Henry, underwent surgery in May 2025 to remove a cyst growing in his brain,” Godwin wrote in his post. “However, over the past month, symptoms of swelling slowly returned.”

He continued, “Tyler’s medical team decided that another surgery to address the recurring cyst and swelling was the best option.”

Godwin, who noted that this was Henry’s third brain surgery overall, thanked fans for their continued support. “A heartfelt THANK YOU to everyone who has taken a moment to think of Tyler and our family over the past couple of days,” he stated.

He also shared a message of thanks in the post’s caption, writing, “@tylerhenrymedium and I are so thankful for all the support shown to us over the last couple days. We feel so loved by so many. They say the third time is a charm! 💙”

Henry, who is also known for his Netflix show Life After Death with Tyler Henry, posted about his second brain surgery back in May, sharing a photo of himself in his hospital bed.

“Brain surgery was a success! Great prognosis, incredible staff, and I feel so thankful to be surrounded by my family. I’ll be on bedrest for a month and look forward to getting back to doing readings,” he wrote at the time.

He explained, “For those curious, I had a colloid tumor near the center of my brain and thankfully most of it has been removed! (The tumor, not my brain… that is. 🤣)”

According to the Pacific Brain Tumor Center, “Colloid Cysts are benign cystic fluid collections that occur within the fluid-filled ventricles of the brain. [They] develop in the brain at the junction of the paired lateral ventricles and can cause blockage of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) flow leading to hydrocephalus (excess brain CSF).”

The symptoms can include “headaches, visual changes, memory difficulties and occasionally result in loss of consciousness or coma.”

Henry, 29, underwent his first brain surgery when he was 18 years old, which he opened up about in a 2023 Instagram post. “This experience taught me early on the importance of timing and trust,” he shared. “Without the inevitable brain surgery that ensued, I don’t think I would have had such a firsthand awareness of the fragility of life. It was an intimate reminder for me of the fine line dividing this realm and the next.”