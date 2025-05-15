‘Hollywood Medium’ Tyler Henry Shares Health Update After Brain Surgery

Hollywood Medium star Tyler Henry has opened up about undergoing brain surgery after being diagnosed with a colloid tumor.

Henry took to his Instagram page on Wednesday (May 14), where he shared an updated on his health, revealing his brain surgery was a “success” and he’s now “on the mend.”

“Brain surgery was a success! Great prognosis, incredible staff, and I feel so thankful to be surrounded by my family. I’ll be on bedrest for a month and look forward to getting back to doing readings,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself in a hospital bed.

“For those of you who connect with me virtually, not much should change as far as private reading giveaways and group readings, right now I’m just on the mend,” he added. “For those curious, I had a colloid tumor near the center of my brain and thankfully most of it has been removed! (The tumor, not my brain… that is. 🤣)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Henry (@tylerhenrymedium)

He went on to say, “This isn’t my first rodeo with this and I have so much to be thankful for – I’ll see ya’ll very soon with lots of thought-provoking subjects and of course, readings. Thank you all so much for your support.”

According to the Pacific Brain Tumor Center, “Colloid Cysts are benign cystic fluid collections that occur within the fluid-filled ventricles of the brain. [They] develop in the brain at the junction of the paired lateral ventricles and can cause blockage of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) flow leading to hydrocephalus (excess brain CSF).”

The symptoms can include “headaches, visual changes, memory difficulties and occasionally result in loss of consciousness or coma.”

Henry, who is also known for his Netflix show Life After Death with Tyler Henry, has opened up about his health battles over the years. He revealed in an August 2020 Instagram post that he underwent brain surgery shortly after his 18th birthday when “an MRI revealed a congenital brain cyst that [led] to emergency surgery after weeks of headaches.”

“A mass I was born with was only now causing a life-threatening situation as my adult life was just beginning,” he wrote.

He opened up further in a 2014 Facebook post, noting that his “brain was swelling in its own fluids, obstructed by an arachnoid brain cyst that I had been born with.” He later underwent emergency surgery “to aspirate the benign cyst in my brain so that fluid could flow freely and the swelling would reduce.”