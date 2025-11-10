What To Know Days of Our Lives star Suzanne Rogers shared a positive health update with TV Insider after being diagnosed with Stage II colorectal cancer earlier this year.

Rogers underwent daily radiation and chemotherapy for six weeks after her diagnosis, which was caught early.

She expressed gratitude for support from friends, family, and colleagues.

Suzanne Rogers is feeling great after completing treatment for her Stage II colorectal cancer earlier this year.

“I’m getting my energy back,” the actress told TV Insider at Peacock’s Days of Our Lives 60th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, November 8. “I’m at about 70%. I wanted to be here [tonight] for [executive producer] Ken [Corday].”

At the event, Rogers also revealed to People that she is officially in remission. “I’m feeling so much better. I mean, my summer was rough. I had cancer removed, radiation, that was tough. But I didn’t lose my hair. I guess I got it early,” she told the outlet. “I was stage two, and it was a certain kind of chemo that they gave me, it was pills and the radiation, and it didn’t affect it so that was good.”

Last month, Rogers exclusively revealed to TV Insider that she had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer after noticing something “wasn’t quite right” with her health, despite getting routine colonoscopies. An MRI, a PET scan, and a biopsy confirmed her cancer diagnosis.

“It was all a shock. I mean, I think I was in a shock for several days because I take pretty good care of myself,” Rogers shared. “But [the doctor] said, ‘It’s a good thing you caught it in time.'”

Rogers began treatment less than a week after wrapping filming for Days on June 13. “It was radiation every day and chemo every day for six weeks and it was tough,” she explained. “It was tough knowing you had to do it five days a week and then you had off Saturday and Sunday. I thoroughly enjoyed my weekends because I didn’t have to go to and see a doctor. I was so tired of seeing doctors.”

Rogers told TV Insider that the show’s six-week hiatus helped her keep her diagnosis on the down-low. However, she did share the news with a handful of cast and crew members, including Corday, Noel Maxam, Sara Peterson, Mary Beth Evans, Stephen Nichols, Greg Rikaart, and AnnaLynne McCord.

Rogers completed her treatment on July 31. “I’m feeling really good. I start back to work next week, so we’ll see how that goes,’ she shared. “Now, I’m feeling anxious like I do any time I get scripts because I want to do my very best and you don’t want to hold up anybody. So that’s the only anxiousness I feel. It’s not because of my illness, let’s put it that way.”

At the time, Rogers told TV Insider that she was focusing on feeling gratitude. “It’s so funny because I used to worry about some silly things. And when you go through this, it kind of takes you a while to say, ‘OK, well, this is what I have, and I will do my very best to fight it and to get through it.’ And that’s what I did,” she said. “The prayers and the good wishes from my friends and my family helped me stay positive and stay on top of it and beat this.”

Days of Our Lives, Streaming, Peacock

— Additional reporting by Michael Maloney