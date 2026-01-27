What To Know Bobby Berk celebrated the streaming success of his HGTV series, Junk or Jackpot?, via social media.

The final episode of the show’s debut season will air on Friday, January 30.

Berk previously opened up to TV Insider about how executive producer John Cena came up with the concept for the series.

Bobby Berk is celebrating a big accomplishment ahead of Junk or Jackpot?‘s Season 1 finale.

The former Queer Eye star’s HGTV series debuted last month and will air the last of Season 1’s six episodes on Friday, January 30. Ahead of the episode, Berk announced via social media that Junk or Jackpot? had achieved a significant streaming goal.

“Woke up to this! 🥹😭,” he captioned a Monday, January 26, Instagram post, which featured photos of Junk or Jackpot? sitting at No. 2 on Discovery+’s Top 10 TV shows list. “Can’t thank you all enough for watching @junkorjackpot. Love you all so very very much! Stream now on @hgtv @discoveryplus & @hbomax or @appletv internationally.”

Fans congratulated Berk on the show’s streaming success in the post’s comments. “Completely deserved!!! Great designer/ host on a great show! 😍😍😍,” wrote Trading Spaces alum Vern Yip. One fan posted, “It’s amazing! 👏.”

Someone else shared, “Well done Bobby!! Looking forward to watching this 🥰.” A different user gushed, “My husbear and I love your fabulous new show! Looking forward to many more episodes and seasons. 👏😍.”

“Loving the show! Love seeing your designs. ❤️,” a separate commenter shared, while another person posted, “It’s SUCH a cute concept and show!!! Congratulations!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Berk (@bobby)

Executive produced by John Cena, Junk or Jackpot? follows Berk as he helps collectors create the home of their dreams by determining which of their valuable items are worth keeping. With the money earned from selling pieces of their collections, Berk gives their spaces a much-needed makeover.

Ahead of the show’s December 2025 premiere, Berk exclusively told TV Insider that the idea for the show came from Cena. “He was out at dinner with friends one night and talking about his collections. He needed to get rid of some stuff to make some room for a renovation,” he explained. “Some of his fan collections had gotten out of control. He thought this would be a really cute show. He went to HGTV about it, and they loved it.”

Berk noted that Cena approached him about hosting the show after watching him on Netflix’s Queer Eye. “Of course, when John Cena asks you to host a show, you say, ‘Yes, sir,’” he quipped. “The rest of history. It has been a lot of fun.”

Unlike the people he helps on the show, Berk is not a collector himself. “I’m a minimalist,” he stated. “Although there were multiple closets and cabinets that were out of sight and out of mind when we moved into our home five years ago. I just shoved things in going, ‘I’ll eventually come back to this.’ During the show while filming I thought, ‘Now is the time. Now is the time to get through these closets and clean them out.’”

Junk or Jackpot?, Fridays, 9:30/8:30c, HGTV