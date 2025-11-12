Why Is Joy Behar Missing From ‘The View’ This Week? Details on Her Injury

What To Know Joy Behar has been absent from The View for multiple days this week.

Cohost Whoopi Goldberg said her absence is due to a foot injury.

Behar previously was fired from the show for two seasons, despite being an original.

The View‘s hosting lineup has been a bit different so far this week, as Joy Behar has been unexpectedly absent from the panel.

Behar, 83, usually appears on the show on Tuesdays through Fridays, serving as the stand-in moderator on Fridays on Whoopi Goldberg‘s day off. However, this Tuesday (November 11), she did not appear on the show, and Goldberg announced, “Joy is out today, hopefully she’ll be back tomorrow.”

Then, on Wednesday’s (November 12) show, she was again not present — with Ana Navarro, who is usually not around mid-week, subbing in as the fifth panelist. Goldberg offered an update to fans about why Behar continued to be absent at the start of the show by saying, “Now, Joy is out because she hurt her foot, and hopefully she’ll be back here tomorrow.”

We’ll have to wait and see whether Behar is well enough to return on Thursday and/or Friday.

Though Goldberg is technically the most senior The View cohost, since she has had the longest consecutive streak on the show with 19 seasons (and counting, since Season 11), Behar has been with the talk show the longest, overall. She was one of the original stars of the show in its inaugural season and continued to host until Season 17, when she was “fired,” as she has called it.

“Somebody wanted me gone,” she told People at the time. “That’s not the first time I’ve been fired for my politics.” She then returned for Season 19 and said it was due to the presidential campaign of Donald Trump.

“I went back to do politics. They told me, ‘It’s going to be smart, and we’re going to pay you more money,'” she explained.

Behar’s absence meant she wasn’t able to weigh in during Tuesday’s contentious interview with Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman or respond to the latest bit of news about Trump and Jeffrey Epstein.

However, it does not appear from Goldberg’s statement that the show plans to repeat history and remove Behar from the panel anytime soon.

