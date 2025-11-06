What To Know The Price Is Right is celebrating Veterans Day with a special episode featuring an audience of retired and active military members competing for major prizes.

NCIS: Origins stars Austin Stowell and Mariel Molino will appear as guest presenters, unveiling an NCIS: Origins-themed Showcase that includes a San Diego trip, tech package, and Jeep Compass Sport 4×4.

A crossover event between NCIS and NCIS: Origins will air later that night on CBS, with NCIS: Origins premiering at 8 p.m. EST.

Every season, The Price Is Right honors those who have fought in the military by having a Veteran’s Day Special. The audience is usually filled with retired and active military members. This year, the game show is bringing in guest stars from NCIS: Origins to also honor the veterans and present a Showcase.

On Tuesday, November 11, The Price Is Right will honor the brave men and women who have sacrificed everything for our country.

They will compete for an incredible lineup of prizes, including luxury getaways, stunning new vehicles, a chance to win up to $20,000, and much more.

Then, later in the episode, NCIS: Origins stars Austin Stowell and Mariel Molino, who play Marines on the show, present an NCIS: Origins-themed Showcase. The Showcase includes an unforgettable trip to the series’ setting in San Diego, California, a cutting-edge tech package, and a new Jeep Compass Sport 4×4 built for any NCIS-worthy adventure.

An NCIS and NCIS: Origins crossover event will air later that night on CBS, with NCIS: Origins airing first at 8 EST for the first time. See the stars of the drama introduce the showcase below.

“On NCIS: Origins, we play Marines,” Molino said on the game show. “And just like the entire NCIS universe, so many of the characters and storylines are rooted in service to the military.”

“So, in honor of Veterans’ Day, we’re proud to be here to say thank you to all of you and all of you champions out there,” Stowell said. “And to present this Showcase.” They then proceeded to explain everything that was in it.

Check out photos from the upcoming episode below, including some behind-the-scenes photos of the NCIS: Origins stars, and be sure to thank the veterans in your life this Veterans Day.