Eddie Murphy on Eddie, Reacher’s ‘Playdate’ Buddy Comedy, ‘Golden Bachelor’ Finale, Return to ‘Palm Royale’

Being Eddie

Documentary Premiere

“I started so young,” reflects Eddie Murphy, the comedy superstar who launched into Saturday Night Live stardom right out of high school and never looked back. Conquering the stand-up stage and the movies, from Beverly Hills Cop onward through The Nutty Professor, the donkey in Shrek, and his Oscar-nominated role in Dreamgirls, Murphy’s career is, in the words of admirer Jerry Seinfeld, “a miracle.” Murphy invites cameras into his home as he discusses his life and work in a documentary directed by Oscar winner (for film editing) Angus Wall. Contemporaries including Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Jamie Foxx, Pete Davidson, and Tracee Ellis Ross are among the celebs marveling at Eddie’s many accomplishments.

Playdate

Action heroes can be funny. (Just ask Arnold “Twins” Schwarzenegger.) Following that playbook, brawny Alan Ritchson, the breakout star of Reacher, lightens up as Jeff, an oddly gregarious and extremely buff stay-at-home dad who immediately befriends newly unemployed accountant Brian (Kevin James). The playdate they arrange for their young sons quickly goes sideways when armed mercenaries enter the picture, and what seemed like an innocent pizza party becomes a full-fledged chase adventure. Good times.

The Golden Bachelor

Season Finale 9/8c

It’s never too late to rediscover love, but is this the way to do it? We’ll find out when retired NFL star Mel Owens, 66, makes his choice in the season finale between retired firefighter and bomb tech Peg Munson, 62, and retired biomedical engineer Cindy Cullers, 60. In the two-hour finale, which includes an “After the Final Rose” recap, Mel’s family joins him and the ladies in Antigua for a meet and greet. Then all is revealed before a studio audience as Mel and the final two women reunite to watch things play out.

Palm Royale

Season Premiere

There’s lots to unpack as the second season of the late-1960s period comedy begins, with social-climbing Palm Beach wannabe Maxine (Kristen Wiig) in a bad way. “Dead. To society,” gloats her nemesis and aunt-by-marriage Norma (the great Carol Burnett), who’s harboring her own damaging secret while scheming to keep Maxine out of sight and out of (her) mind. Elsewhere, Linda (Laura Dern) is also locked up, wrongly, for the failed assassination attempt on Richard Nixon at the Beach Ball, which left bartender Robert (Ricky Martin) near death. (It’s a long and convoluted story.) Can Maxine get back in anyone’s good graces in this graceless, though glossy cesspool of greed? Though Palm Royale‘s balance of broad farce and satire is uneven, it’s almost worth it for the fashions, the hairdos, and the opportunity to hear Allison Janney scoff at even saying the word “humanity.”

Freakier Friday

Streaming Premiere

The hit sequel to 2003’s Freaky Friday makes its streaming debut, once again plunging Jamie Lee Curtis (Tess) and Lindsay Lohan (Anna) into magical and farcical body swaps. This time, the complications embrace an even younger generation, when Anna swaps with her daughter Harper (Julia Butters) and grandma Tess with Lily (Sophia Hammons), Anna’s soon-to-be-stepdaughter, who loathes Harper and vice versa. Before long, the girls in adult bodies begin plotting to break their parents up. Let the confusion begin.

