Things looked a lot different on Dancing With the Stars when it first premiered in June 2005 compared to today. The show has seen a rotating group of hosts and cohosts come over the years, but one of them lasted for just one season: Lisa Canning.

Canning cohosted Season 1 alongside Tom Bergeron. However, when the show came back for Season 2, she was replaced by Samantha Harris. Now, in 2025, DWTS is celebrating its 20th anniversary, which means the show is looking back at milestoe moments, including the first-ever season.

It’s unclear whether Canning will be involved in the 20th Anniversary Celebration episode, but scroll down for an update on everything we know about what she’s been up to, why she left the show, and more.

Why did Lisa Canning leave Dancing With the Stars?

Canning’s departure from the show came in December 2005, less than two months before Season 2’s premiere in February 2006.

It was revealed that Bergeron would be joined by Harris for Season 2, with no mention of Canning in the press release. “A decision was made to go in a different direction,” a rep confirmed, per Variety.

What is Lisa Canning doing now?

Canning, who is best known for hosting Entertainment Tonight from 1996 to 1999, seems to have stepped away from her career in the entertainment industry in recent years. Her last role was on The Bold and the Beautiful in 2019 and 2020. She played Dr. Joyce Griffith in a regular role.

Canning has also appeared in episodes of shows including Scandal, Parenthood, Shameless, and more over the years. Her last movie role was Bombshell in 2019. She does not appear to have a social media presence today.

Is Lisa Canning married?

Yes, Canning has been married to her husband, Harold Austin, since 2000, but there is little information available about their relationship.

