What To Know In this exclusive sneak peek at the penultimate episode of Murdaugh: Death in the Family, Alex Murdaugh delivers an emotional speech at the memorial service for his murdered wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

The episode is also expected to highlight Buster’s struggle with the loss, while Alex’s addiction and deceit begin to unravel as police investigate the killings.

The penultimate episode of Murdaugh: Death in the Family, titled “On the Road You Take to Avoid it,” will find the family grappling with the shocking shooting deaths of Maggie (Patricia Arquette) and Paul Murdaugh (Johnny Berchtold) in the events of “June 7th.”

In this exclusive sneak peek at Episode 7, we can see how Alex (Jason Clarke) handles the aftermath of the murders of his wife and son: by summoning his signature charms to win over the crowd at their memorial service with a rousing speech of remembrance.

“Some of us lost a friend, child, grandchild. Some of us lost a sibling,” he says, choking up as he considers Buster (Will Harrison) beside him, before continuing, “Some of us lost a sibling, a parent, a partner. Lost them to unspeakable violence, senseless evil. With that loss comes a whole lotta sorrow. Well, hell, it ain’t no accident the skies opened up this morning on the cemetary, just pouring rain.”

“That was just Paul Terry up in heaven, keeping us all on our toes,” John Marvin (Patch Darragh) offers with a laugh through his tears.

“Whatever monsters took Maggie and Paul from us, they won’t take away the light that those two beautiful souls shined in each and every one of us. We’re not gonna let them, are we? No, sir, no ma’am, no way… We won’t let them. And hell if we won’t find whoever did this.”

He then invites the guests to do “what Paul and Mags would’ve wanted” and enjoy the party.

For this, Alex is greeted with applause and agreement from relatives, including Maggie’s sister Marian Proctor (J. Smith-Cameron), Alex’s brother Randy (Noah Emmerich), and more. Watch the full clip above for Alex’s theatrical speech.

The logline also tells us, “Buster grapples with the murder of his mother and brother as police search for the killer. Alex’s worsening addiction and mounting lies start to catch up with him.” Further, new photos of the episode show that several other major elements of the true-crime story upon which this series is based will come into play in the new episode, including Alex’s famous interview with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division officer David Owen (Eric Goins), a confrontational meeting with his law partners and CFO over the missing client funds, and the botch roadside shooting with Cousin Eddie (Mark Pellegrino).

Murdaugh: Death in the Family, Wednesdays, Hulu