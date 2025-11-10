If you haven’t had the chance to watch The Pitt yet and see just why everyone loves it and why it received a well-deserved five Emmys and don’t have HBO Max, here’s your chance: The first season is coming to TNT ahead of the second’s premiere.

The Pitt is back when the new year begins, and this comes soon after it won five Emmys, for Outstanding Drama Series, Lead Actor (Noah Wyle), Supporting Actress (Katherine LaNasa), Guest Actor (Shawn Hatosy), and Casting. The series takes place in real time, with each season one shift and each episode one hour. It doesn’t shy away from the medicine, which can get graphic, which does raise the question of just how much of what is available to stream will make it on the screen when it airs on TNT.

Read on for everything we know about the TNT airings of The Pitt Season 1.

Where can you watch The Pitt without HBO Max?

The first season will be airing on TNT in the month ahead of the Season 2 premiere. Beginning on Monday, December 1, at 9/8c, three back-to-back episodes will air a week. The final three episodes of the first season will air on December 29.

Will The Pitt Season 1 episodes be edited to air on TNT?

The first season had some graphic injuries and medical procedures, including one involving a foot, as well as a birth, and nudity. That will all remain part of the broadcast on TNT, since the show’s “core mission [is] to accurately depict the realities of an emergency department,” according to TNT. That is all “integral to the show’s portrayal of the raw emotional toll that such work has on those who commit their lives to the medical profession.”

There will be advisories at the top of each episodes as well as coming out of commercial breaks.

“All of us at The Pitt are very excited that the TNT audience will have the opportunity to see our Emmy award-winning show beginning on December 1st. We’re also very grateful to TNT for allowing the series to be shown as it was initially shot and aired on HBO Max,” executive producer John Wells said in a statement.

Added L. Anthony Cirillo, MD, FACEP, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP), “The Pitt gives everyone a rare and authentic view of what it’s like to practice emergency medicine. This show offers a unique glimpse of the humanity of emergency care and what it takes to heal people within a broken system. The nation’s emergency physicians are incredibly proud of the show and grateful for the chance to be seen for who we are, the challenges we face, and the work we do every day. We deeply appreciate the commitment of the cast and crew that makes this show a huge success, especially the ACEP members involved in writing and production, and we are thrilled that The Pitt will soon resonate with even more people, bringing new urgency to critical conversations about real health system fixes that emergency physicians and the millions of patients who rely on us need and deserve.”

What is The Pitt about?

The Pitt follows Noah Wyle’s Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch and is a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center’s emergency department.

Who stars in The Pitt?

In addition to Wyle, Season 1 starred Tracy Ifeachor (Dr. Collins), Patrick Ball (Dr. Langdon), Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Dennis Whitaker), and Shabana Azeez (Victoria Javadi). Ifeachor will not be back in Season 2. (See the Season 2 cast list here.)

The Pitt is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where JWP is under an overall deal. R. Scott Gemmill created the series and executive produces it alongside John Wells, Wyle, JWP’s Erin Jontow, Simran Baidwan, and Michael Hissrich.

When does The Pitt Season 2 premiere?

An exact premiere date has yet to be announced, but it will be in January 2026 on HBO Max.