‘The View’ Hosts Snap Over Democrats’ Shutdown Vote: ‘Shame’

What To Know The hosts of The View were divided over Senate Democrats joining Republicans to reopen the government without securing an extension of healthcare subsidies.

Panelists debated the trade-off between restoring government services and SNAP benefits versus the risk of losing leverage to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies.

Several hosts highlighted the real-world impact of the shutdown on federal workers and the public.

The cohosts of The View were at odds on Monday (November 10) morning over the news that several Senate Democrats broke from their party to join the Republicans in advancing a bill to reopen the government without the GOP addressing the extension of healthcare subsidies at issue in the government shutdown.

While some of the panelists were in support of the decision, others were staunchly and vociferously opposed to the decision. After reviewing footage of the senators who voted in favor of the resolution, and the reaction of Bernie Sanders, who condemned it, Whoopi Goldberg was the first to weigh in.

“I have no faith that they’re going to negotiate and come back to the table,” Goldberg said of the prospect of a separation action on the Affordable Care Act subsidies, whose expiration inspired the Democrats to oppose the resolution in the first place. “People will get rehired, supposedly federal workers, and reinstate SNAP benefits, but a 50-50 chance of extending the subsidies, I don’t believe it. ”

Alyssa Farah Griffin then revealed her reasons for supporting the deal, saying, “So, I’ve been saying from the outset, I don’t think anyone wins in a government shutdown… The fight over extending the Obamacare subsidies is about addressing 22 million Americans who are going to see their health care premiums skyrocket. I believe that’s important. I’m with Marjorie Taylor Greene. I’m with Mike Lawler and a number of Republicans who believe we have to extend those for at least a year. However, in the interim, while the government remains shut down, 42 million people are losing SNAP benefits ahead of the holidays. So, to me, ‘We’ve got to hold out for those 22 million whose premiums are going to go up, but deny these people SNAP benefits in the meantime?’ That math doesn’t math for me.”

She also mentioned the fact that Donald Trump has been suggesting that, if the shutdown didn’t come to an end soon, that the senator majority leader should “nuke” the filibuster, a procedural rule requiring 60 votes to advance a measure. She also cautioned that, “Democrats are going to look like losers if they’re just attacking each other in this.”

Sunny Hostin, for her part, pointed fingers at the Republicans for the issues that caused the shutdown. “Look, let’s be clear, the Republicans run the House, the Republicans run the Senate, the Republicans run the White House, the Republicans run the Supreme Court, as far as I’m concerned. This was a choice by Republicans to cut SNAP benefits. This was a choice by Republicans to cut ACA subsidies. This was a choice by the Republicans to gut the federal government and federal employment. Democrats had nothing to do with it. I want an opposition party. I think the Democrats caved. I think the Democrats let down the American people, and like you, Whoopi, I have absolutely no faith that the Republican Party will come to the negotiating table in good faith.”

She went on to say, “Shame on the Democrats for even believing that the Republicans will even vote on it. There’s no guarantee in this new deal that there’s going to be a vote. There’s no even commitment to have a vote. So the bottom line is, the Democrats went into this after a blue wave out of the American people, saying, ‘We do want the opposition. We the working people want the Democratic Party to fight for them,’ and now they just caved and surrendered. I think Chuck Schumer, his days are over. If he cannot keep his caucus together, he needs to go.”

Sara Haines joined Griffin in supporting the move to reopen the government, even without guarantees on the ACA subsidies because of the real economic pain that comes with a shutdown. “Our food banks, all weekend… We were delivering non-stop, and we kept getting notifications. ‘They’re empty again. They’re empty again.’ Opposition. People can vote in a blue wave and say, but opposition, when you have no power, is not helping us at all. They need food on the table. We need our flights back up in the air. The holidays are coming.” She also pointed out that reopening the government will finally take away the reason for House Speaker Mike Johnson to keep delaying the swearing in of a Democratic representative-elect in Arizona who promised to vote for the Jeffrey Epstein file release.

Then, Ana Navarro revealed that she experienced seeing TSA workers who weren’t receiving paychecks as a result of the shutdown amid a series of flight cancellations over the weekend in Miami.

“I was going through Miami International the afternoon, and they were talking about, ‘Oh my god, they’re voting. They’re voting again.’ Our TSA workers, at the same time that they have the stress and responsibility of keeping us safe in the sky are also having to be [watching] whatever vote results there are in Congress. That is ridiculous, and it is shameful,” she said.

Navarro also insisted that blame for all of it lays with Donald Trump. “The one that has the biggest bully pulpit here is Donald Trump. He is the president of the United States, much to my chagrin, but that means he has the responsibility to lead to convene Republicans and Democrats, set them around the table, and have them craft a deal. But you know what Donald Trump was doing this weekend? Same thing he was doing last week. He was at Mar a Lago at a fancy party. Last weekend, there was the Great Gatsby theme. This weekend, he was hosting another fancy party with towers of seafood and champagne. The president of Argentina was at the fancy party this weekend, dancing happily. You know why? Because Donald Trump bailed him out with $40 billion of your U.S. taxpayer money, while he refuses to fund SNAP benefits.”

At the end of the segment discussion, Goldberg announced that Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, who was one of the yea votes on the CR, will be joining The View to discuss that and other current events.

