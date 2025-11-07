‘The View’ Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Says Trump’s Making This Same Mistake as Biden

What To Know Alyssa Farah Griffin argued that Donald Trump is making the same mistake as Joe Biden did on the economy.

She also highlighted that significant Democratic victories in states like Virginia and New Jersey signal that Republicans cannot dismiss voter dissatisfaction.

Griffin, a Republican, was previously absent for the post-election episode and finally got the chance to offer her thoughts on her party’s losses.

Alyssa Farah Griffin finally weighed in on the recent election results on Friday’s (November 7) edition of The View and shared a perhaps surprising opinion about her former boss, Donald Trump: that he’s making the same mistake that she thinks Joe Biden did on a key issue.

The cohost was notably absent for The View episode that immediately followed the big wins by Democratic candidates in states like Virginia and New Jersey, so she wasn’t there to dissect what it did or didn’t signal about the state of her party, the Republicans, with her cohosts. That changed on Friday’s show, though, when Joy Behar picked Griffin to respond first after watching videos of prominent Republicans’ various analyses of the election results.

The footage reviewed included House Speaker Mike Johnson downplaying the significance of the results — saying it was just a matter of, “Blue states and blue cities voted blue” — while others in his party, like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Megyn Kelly, and Ted Cruz, sang a different tune.

“Who’s your daddy?” Behar joked in response to Kelly’s suggestion that Republicans “don’t know what to do when daddy’s not there,” referring to Donald Trump. Behar then signaled for Griffin to answer her question about whether Republicans should be worried after the results.

“Virginia is a consummate purple state,” Griffin said to start. She then pointed out that she “predicted” the results but was surprised by the margins of victories in the governor races for Virginia and New Jersey. “Both of the Democrats won by about a 10-point advantage. That is significant and not something that anyone can dismiss.”

She then went on to share her thoughts on why the Republican candidates underperformed her expectations, saying, “It’s the old adage, ‘It’s the economy, stupid.’ No one feels like their life is getting better, like their dollar’s going further, like they can afford basic goods and things, and Trump is, I would say, falling into a trap that Biden did when he was in the White House. Biden talked a lot about, ‘The economy is doing better,’ but did not speak enough to the fact that people felt like they were hurting, they felt like they didn’t have the money that they should have. That’s happening right now. We are a year into Trump, and he does own this. He doesn’t get to blame it on somebody else. So people turned out in droves. The easy part is to campaign on affordability. The hard part is to actually bring down costs.”

She went on to predict that Zorhan Mamdani, the mayor-elect of New York City, might also face some similar headwinds a year into his administration if he can’t deliver on his promise of achieving affordability: “I think a year from now, New Yorkers are going to be like, ‘Oh, wow, my dollar is not going any further than it did before because there is a lack of ideas and solutions,'” she predicted.

Griffin went on to point to Trump’s policy on tariffs as a leading reason for current economic unrest and argued that if Trump lost in the Supreme Court case that’s underway right now about them, it would actually be a win for him. “The biggest gift Donald Trump could get ahead of the midterms is if the Supreme Court rules against his tariffs, which are right now just driving up costs for consumers.”

