‘Stranger Things’ Cast Then & Now: See Them at Their First & Last Premieres

Amanda Bell
Comments
'Stranger Things' Premieres then and now
Frazer Harrison/Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

It’s been almost 10 years since Stranger Things first brought fans into the Upside Down for some supernatural adventures, and now, we’re officially in the home stretch of the Netflix sci-fi show’s impressive run.

The cast of the series turned out on Thursday (November 7) night to celebrate the upcoming premiere of Season 5 — the first part of which arrives on Tuesday, November 25 — and it was striking to see just how much the cast, particularly the kids who’ve literally grown up before our very eyes, have changed since the show began, including Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, and more.

One of the biggest appeals of Stranger Things has always been the nostalgia factor. The show started out as a sort of pastiche of ’80s cinematic favorites, after all, and has continued to be a love letter to the era ever since. So in the spirit of that, here’s a look back at all of the biggest Stranger Things stars’ first red carpet appearances for the show compared to how they looked at last night’s premiere.

Millie Bobby Brown at 'Stranger Things' premieres 2016 and 2025
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown (2016 & 2025)

Joe Keery at 'Stranger Things' premieres 2016 and 2025
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Joe Keery (2016 & 2025)

David Harbour at 'Stranger Things' premieres 2016 and 2025
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

David Harbour (2016 & 2025)

Sadie Sink at 'Stranger Things' premieres 2017 and 2025
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Sadie Sink (2017 & 2025)

Winona Ryder at 'Stranger Things' premieres 2016 and 2025
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Winona Ryder (2016 & 2025)

Gaten Matarazzo at 'Stranger Things' premieres 2016 and 2025
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Gaten Matarazzo (2016 & 2025)

Natalia Dyer at 'Stranger Things' premieres 2016 and 2025
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Natalie Dyer (2016 & 2025)

Caleb McLaughlin at 'Stranger Things' premieres 2016 and 2025
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Caleb McLaughlin (2016 & 2025)

Maya Hawke at 'Stranger Things' premieres 2019 and 2025
Rachel Murray/Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Maya Hawke (2019 & 2025)

Noah Schnapp at 'Stranger Things' premieres 2016 and 2025
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Noah Schnapp (2016 & 2025)

Charlie Heaton at 'Stranger Things' premieres 2017 and 2025
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Charlie Heaton (2017 & 2025)

Finn Wolfhard at 'Stranger Things' premieres 2017 and 2025
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Finn Wolfhard (2017 & 2025)

Stranger Things, Season 5 Part 1, November 26, Netflix

Stranger Things, Season 5 Part 2, December 25, Netflix

Stranger Things, Season 5 Part 3, December 31, Netflix & in Theaters

Stranger Things key art

Netflix

Series

2016–2025

TV14

Drama

Science fiction

Horror

Thriller

Where to Stream

