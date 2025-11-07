It’s been almost 10 years since Stranger Things first brought fans into the Upside Down for some supernatural adventures, and now, we’re officially in the home stretch of the Netflix sci-fi show’s impressive run.

The cast of the series turned out on Thursday (November 7) night to celebrate the upcoming premiere of Season 5 — the first part of which arrives on Tuesday, November 25 — and it was striking to see just how much the cast, particularly the kids who’ve literally grown up before our very eyes, have changed since the show began, including Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, and more.

One of the biggest appeals of Stranger Things has always been the nostalgia factor. The show started out as a sort of pastiche of ’80s cinematic favorites, after all, and has continued to be a love letter to the era ever since. So in the spirit of that, here’s a look back at all of the biggest Stranger Things stars’ first red carpet appearances for the show compared to how they looked at last night’s premiere.