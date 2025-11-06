What To Know The cast and producers of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds described preparing for the show’s eventual end as “bittersweet,” emphasizing the strong camaraderie and lasting legacy of the series.

As the series nears its conclusion, storylines are increasingly focused on Pike’s impending sacrifice and Kirk’s transition to captain, as teased in a New York Comic Con preview.

The team reflected on Season 3, discussed potential crossovers with other Star Trek series, and expressed excitement for the yet-to-be-announced Season 4 on Paramount+.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds may have just wrapped its third season in September, but the cast was already preparing to say goodbye since they were already filming the fifth and final one at the time of New York Comic Con in October.

It’s “bittersweet,” Melissa Navia shared when she, Ethan Peck, Celia Rose Gooding, Martin Quinn, and executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers stopped by TV Insider’s suite.

“There’s so much of our show that still has yet to come out that it doesn’t feel like an ending. We’ll be talking about Strange New Worlds until they send a cease and desist, so it’s never-ending,” added Gooding. “I feel like this family, this team, we have a camaraderie that is pretty eternal. I think the legacy that we’re leaving and the one that we’re continuing to establish is something that I don’t think you ever have to say goodbye to.”

Looking ahead, as the series approaches its end, that means Pike’s (Anson Mount) inevitable future, which, now that he knows about it, is the ultimate sacrifice to save cadets, and Kirk (Paul Wesley) taking over as captain of the Enterprise. The Season 4 sneak peek unveiled at New York Comic Con even seemed to foreshadow it.

“We try to let Pike live in the moment. Obviously, as we approach the terminal date for him, it starts to inform the stories a little bit more frequently,” said Goldsman. “But I do think that like everybody else who suffers impending doom, which in some ways is all of us, he manages to survive by being connected to the people around him, to the mission, to the crew.”

Watch the full video interview above with the cast and EPs looking back on Season 3 and pondering which other Treks they’d like to see their characters in and their dream crossovers after the Doctor Who nods this season.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Season 4, TBA, Paramount+