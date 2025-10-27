‘Star Trek’s ‘Strange New Worlds’ & ‘Starfleet Academy’ Stars Are Out of This World in Our Portraits

Meredith Jacobs
'Star Trek's 'Strange New Worlds' and 'Starfleet Academy' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle

The Star Trek universe on Paramount+ continues to expand, with Starfleet Academy joining the franchise in the coming year. And the cast of the new show was on hand with one of the franchise’s more established series, Strange New Worlds, to look ahead to the future at New York Comic Con studio.

When the casts stopped by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s studio, they not only teased what’s to come on both shows, but they also all posed for portraits. Check them all out below.

Representing Star Trek: Strange New Worlds were stars Ethan Peck, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, and Martin Quinn, as well as executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers. The series recently wrapped its third season, and it has been renewed for two more. It will end with a fifth and final (shortened) season.

“I think that Season 4 is everybody firing on all cylinders. I think it’s the show’s most confident season,” Goldsman previously told us after the Season 3 finale. Myers added that they’re “very carefully” building to the end of the series and getting to the Enterprise we know from TOS.

And on hand for Star Trek: Starfleet Academy — which now has a premiere date — were stars Holly Hunter, Paul Giamatti, Sandro Rosta, Bella Shepard, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins, Karim Diané, and Zoë Steiner, along with executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau. The new series premieres in early 2026.

Scroll down to check out our portraits of the Strange New Worlds and Starfleet Academy stars in our New York Comic Con studio.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Series Premiere, January 15, 2026, Paramount+

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Season 4, TBA, Paramount+

Akiva Goldsman, Martin Quinn, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Ethan Peck, and Henry Alonso Myers — 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle

Strange New Worlds: Akiva Goldsman, Martin Quinn, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Ethan Peck, and Henry Alonso Myers

Akiva Goldsman, Martin Quinn, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Ethan Peck, and Henry Alonso Myers — 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle
Akiva Goldsman, Martin Quinn, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Ethan Peck, and Henry Alonso Myers — 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle
Ethan Peck — 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle

Ethan Peck

Ethan Peck — 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle
Ethan Peck — 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle
Ethan Peck — 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle
Celia Rose Gooding — 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle

Celia Rose Gooding

Celia Rose Gooding — 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle
Celia Rose Gooding — 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle
Celia Rose Gooding — 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle
Celia Rose Gooding — 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle
Melissa Navia — 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle

Melissa Navia

Melissa Navia — 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle
Melissa Navia — 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle
Martin Quinn — 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle

Martin Quinn

Martin Quinn — 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle
Celia Rose Gooding and Martin Quinn — 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle

Celia Rose Gooding and Martin Quinn

Celia Rose Gooding and Martin Quinn — 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle
Akiva Goldsman — 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle

Akiva Goldsman

Henry Alonso Myers — 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle

Henry Alonso Myers

Henry Alonso Myers and Akiva Goldsman — 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle

Henry Alonso Myers and Akiva Goldsman

Karim Diané, Noga Landau, Zoë Steiner, Sandro Rosta, Holly Hunter, Bella Shepard, George Hawkins, Alex Kurtzman, Kerrice Brooks, and Paul Giamatti — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle

Starfleet Academy: Karim Diané, Noga Landau, Zoë Steiner, Sandro Rosta, Holly Hunter, Bella Shepard, George Hawkins, Alex Kurtzman, Kerrice Brooks, and Paul Giamatti

Karim Diané, Noga Landau, Zoë Steiner, Sandro Rosta, Holly Hunter, Bella Shepard, George Hawkins, Alex Kurtzman, Kerrice Brooks, and Paul Giamatti — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle
Karim Diané, Noga Landau, Zoë Steiner, Sandro Rosta, Holly Hunter, Bella Shepard, George Hawkins, Alex Kurtzman, Kerrice Brooks, and Paul Giamatti — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle
Karim Diané, Noga Landau, Zoë Steiner, Sandro Rosta, Holly Hunter, Bella Shepard, George Hawkins, Alex Kurtzman, Kerrice Brooks, and Paul Giamatti — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle
Holly Hunter — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle

Holly Hunter

Paul Giamatti — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle

Paul Giamatti

Paul Giamatti — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle
Paul Giamatti — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle
Paul Giamatti — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle
Paul Giamatti — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle
Bella Shepard — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle

Bella Shepard

Bella Shepard — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle
Bella Shepard — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle
Bella Shepard — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle
Bella Shepard — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle
Karim Diané — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle

Karim Diané

Karim Diané — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle
Karim Diané — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle
Karim Diané — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle
Kerrice Brooks — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle

Kerrice Brooks

Kerrice Brooks — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle
Kerrice Brooks — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle
Kerrice Brooks — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle
Kerrice Brooks — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle
George Hawkins — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle

George Hawkins

George Hawkins — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle
George Hawkins — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle
George Hawkins — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle
George Hawkins — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle
Zoë Steiner — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle

Zoë Steiner

Zoë Steiner — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle
Zoë Steiner — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle
Zoë Steiner — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle
Zoë Steiner — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle
Noga Landau and Alex Kurtzman — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at New York Comic Con 2025 Portrait
Matt Doyle

Noga Landau and Alex Kurtzman

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds




