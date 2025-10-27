‘Star Trek’s ‘Strange New Worlds’ & ‘Starfleet Academy’ Stars Are Out of This World in Our Portraits

The Star Trek universe on Paramount+ continues to expand, with Starfleet Academy joining the franchise in the coming year. And the cast of the new show was on hand with one of the franchise’s more established series, Strange New Worlds, to look ahead to the future at New York Comic Con studio.

When the casts stopped by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s studio, they not only teased what’s to come on both shows, but they also all posed for portraits. Check them all out below.

Representing Star Trek: Strange New Worlds were stars Ethan Peck, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, and Martin Quinn, as well as executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers. The series recently wrapped its third season, and it has been renewed for two more. It will end with a fifth and final (shortened) season.

“I think that Season 4 is everybody firing on all cylinders. I think it’s the show’s most confident season,” Goldsman previously told us after the Season 3 finale. Myers added that they’re “very carefully” building to the end of the series and getting to the Enterprise we know from TOS.

And on hand for Star Trek: Starfleet Academy — which now has a premiere date — were stars Holly Hunter, Paul Giamatti, Sandro Rosta, Bella Shepard, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins, Karim Diané, and Zoë Steiner, along with executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau. The new series premieres in early 2026.

Scroll down to check out our portraits of the Strange New Worlds and Starfleet Academy stars in our New York Comic Con studio.

