‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Laughs Uncontrollably After Stunning Car Win

Brittany Sims
Comments
'The Price Is Right' contestant Reyna Curtis on the game show on 11/4/2025
The Price Is Right/YouTube
Plinko board game

Plinko Board Game Inspired by ‘The Price Is Right’

$19.99
Buy Now

The Price Is Right contestant Reyna Curtis laughed uncontrollably after winning a car on the game show. Then she thanked host Drew Carey before getting into her new vehicle.

Curtis, from Houston, Texas, bid $1,501 on a three-rack dishwasher. The actual retail price was $2,400. She had the highest bid, so she got to come to the stage to play another game. Curtis screamed as she came to the stage.

She played a game called Five Price Tags. In this game, the contestant has to determine whether the price of the item shown is true or false. If they are correct, they get to choose one of the price tags off the board that reflects the price of the car. There are five in total. The game show contestant gets one free pick and then has to earn three more with their guesses.

The first item was an interactive hourglass with a transparent base. It was listed at $32, and Curtis said it was true. She was correct, so she got a second pick on the board.

The next item was a hose sprinkler head that can water up to 60 feet. Curtis said that the price of $100 was listed as false. She was right, as it was only $70, earning her third pick.

'The Price Is Right' Contestant Has Incredible Car Win After Losing Everything
Related

'The Price Is Right' Contestant Has Incredible Car Win After Losing Everything

The third item was a copper bird bath that was priced at $99. The Price Is Right contestant said it was false, but it was the correct price, so she didn’t earn another pick.

The last item was a golf disc that was listed at $19. Curtis said it was true and was right, so she got a third pick. Model Alexis Gaube then rolled out the five price tags for the car.

Curtis first picked $26,995, which was wrong. She then picked $25,74 and was right, winning the car. Curtis jumped up and down and laughed uncontrollably as she made her way over to her new vehicle. She then thanked Drew Carey and hugged him before the game show went to commercial.

She only spun a 20 in the Showcase Showdown, so she did not advance to the Showcase.

The Price Is Right, Weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS, stream next day on Paramount+

The Price Is Right key art
Drew Carey

Drew Carey

Full Cast & Crew

CBS

Game Show

1972–

TVG

Game show

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More The Price Is Right ›

The Price Is Right




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
DANCING WITH THE STARS
1
‘DWTS’ Recap: Whitney Tops the Leaderboard & [SPOILER] Eliminated
Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 4
2
‘NCIS’ Brings Back Thom E. Gemcity — What It Means for Season 23
'Dancing With the Stars,' Tom Bergeron
3
Tom Bergeron Reveals Why He’s Returning to ‘DWTS’ — as Guest Judge
4
‘The Night Manager’: Tom Hiddleston Takes a Steamy Turn in Season 2 First Look
'Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas,' 'Wicked,' 'It's a Wonderful Life,' and more holiday special presentations coming to network TV in 2025
5
Kevin Costner to Host ABC Holiday Special ‘The First Christmas’