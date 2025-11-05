‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Laughs Uncontrollably After Stunning Car Win

The Price Is Right contestant Reyna Curtis laughed uncontrollably after winning a car on the game show. Then she thanked host Drew Carey before getting into her new vehicle.

Curtis, from Houston, Texas, bid $1,501 on a three-rack dishwasher. The actual retail price was $2,400. She had the highest bid, so she got to come to the stage to play another game. Curtis screamed as she came to the stage.

She played a game called Five Price Tags. In this game, the contestant has to determine whether the price of the item shown is true or false. If they are correct, they get to choose one of the price tags off the board that reflects the price of the car. There are five in total. The game show contestant gets one free pick and then has to earn three more with their guesses.

The first item was an interactive hourglass with a transparent base. It was listed at $32, and Curtis said it was true. She was correct, so she got a second pick on the board.

The next item was a hose sprinkler head that can water up to 60 feet. Curtis said that the price of $100 was listed as false. She was right, as it was only $70, earning her third pick.

The third item was a copper bird bath that was priced at $99. The Price Is Right contestant said it was false, but it was the correct price, so she didn’t earn another pick.

The last item was a golf disc that was listed at $19. Curtis said it was true and was right, so she got a third pick. Model Alexis Gaube then rolled out the five price tags for the car.

Curtis first picked $26,995, which was wrong. She then picked $25,74 and was right, winning the car. Curtis jumped up and down and laughed uncontrollably as she made her way over to her new vehicle. She then thanked Drew Carey and hugged him before the game show went to commercial.

She only spun a 20 in the Showcase Showdown, so she did not advance to the Showcase.