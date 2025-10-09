Kelly Ripa is fed up with difficult trick-or-treaters, so much so that she’s shaking things up this Halloween.

“We go through cases and cases and cases. And we’re doing something unique this year,” Ripa said while talking about Halloween candy on the Thursday, October 9, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark. Sharing her grievances, Ripa added, “The kids of Manhattan are very demanding, I would say. You know, we give good candy, full-size candy, and you think they would take the win and say, ‘Thank you.’ But, they go, ‘I don’t like Hershey’s, can I get a Snickers bar? I want Skittles.’ I am tired of dealing with this.”

This year, Ripa said she’s getting “opaque bags and putting the candy in the bags and you get what you get, and bye-bye. See you later.” She joked, “Pre-bagged. See you later. Bye. Move along. Got a lot of kids behind you. Don’t have time to negotiate with you since your mom is over there drinking wine out of her sippy cup, not telling you to say, ‘Thank you,’ and, ‘Please.’ Move along!”

Her husband and cohost, Mark Consuelos, teased that he’s excited to see how Ripa’s candy distribution strategy will play out. “We’re going to have fun this Halloween,” he quipped.

Ripa and Consuelos are big fans of the spooky holiday, as they annually sport several costumes on Live the week of Halloween. Last year’s costumes saw the hosts and crew of Live dress as characters from Deadpool & Wolverine, Joker: Folie à Deux, Only Murders in the Building, Inside Out 2, and Beetlejuice. Ripa and Consuelos also dressed in Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars‘s outfits from their “Die With a Smile” music video.

“Happy Halloween to The Sexiest Host Alive And Undead @instasuelos ⚰️👻😈🎃💀🦇👀👽,” Ripa captioned October 2024 Instagram pics of their various Halloween looks. “20 spooky pics all trick, no treat!”

Ripa’s Halloween candy comments come one day after she opened up about the couple’s Halloween decoration plans for this year. “We have to make a decision about what to do,” Ripa said on the show’s Wednesday, October 8, episode, noting that there is lots of scaffolding in front of their New York City home.

“I’ll still do Halloween. I just feel like — I don’t feel like decorating half of my house,” she stated. “I feel bad not decorating. I feel bad. It’s a tradition. People expect something from us. I do big Halloween, I really like to do a big show, but we have a scaffolding from our neighbor’s construction site that is in front of half of our house.”

Consuelos told his wife that the “only right thing to do” is not to decorate this year.

