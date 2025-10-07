Are you brave enough to hit the play button? Several steaming platforms are serving up thrills, chills, and kills for the Halloween season, and we’ve got a guide to the frightful offerings below. There’s streaming content for all ages, so unless we’re dead wrong, everyone will find something to spook and amuse them. (But if it’s the cost of streaming subscriptions that’s truly scary, there’s Halloween content to be enjoyed on linear TV, too: Check out our guide to Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween.)

Netflix

As of the time of this writing, Netflix hasn’t detailed its Halloween plans, but its Netflix & Chills landing page shows new movies and TV shows “Now Screaming,” including the originals Monster: The Ed Gein Story and Haunted Hotel.

Netflix’s Horror Without the Gore category includes a new episode of The Summer Hikaru Died, while the Laugh and Scream selection boasts a new installment of Dan Da Dan. Meanwhile, the streamer has slated the docuseries True Haunting for release on October 7 and the baking competition Is It Cake? Halloween for release the following day.

Hulu & Disney+

Soon to be one unified platform, Hulu and Disney+ are spending this Halloween collaborating on the Disney+ Huluween collection (and Disney+ is even arranging its Halloween content by scariness level, from “A Little Fear” to “Completely Terrified”).

The new Disney+ content includes the Marvel Animation series Marvel Zombies (now streaming) and Halloween-themed episodes of Vampirina: Teenage Vampire (October 15), Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (October 8), Electric Bloom (now streaming), and Kiff (now streaming). And for the littler ones, the streamer is hosting themed episodes of Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends, Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends, SuperKitties, and the new stop-motion shorts Mickey & Minnie’s Holiday Songs: Halloween, all of which are now available.

Other highlights: Disney+ is now streaming all 36 of The Simpsons’ “Treehouse of Horror” specials, including this year’s. And Premium subscribers can see three new nonstop Streams on Disney+: Hallowstream, Villains, and Waverly Place.

And Hulu’s Huluween content includes the following premieres:

HBO Max

HBO Max invites you to Face Your Demons with its Halloween-themed collection of that name. The collection will include the premiere of the HBO original series It: Welcome to Derry on October 26, and it’s the home of Friday night film debuts like Bring Her Back, which started streaming on October 3, and The Substance, which is coming on October 10.

The Face Your Demons collection’s categories include:

Peacock

To complement all the Halloween movies Peacock already had in its library, the streamer added Screamboat, Abigail, Knock at the Cabin, and M3GAN 2.0 (both rated and unrated) in September, and it will add Don’t Breathe on October 15 and The Cabin in the Woods the following day.

Plus, all of these freaky films went live on Peacock on October 1: American Psycho, American Psycho 2, Bones and All, The Book of Life, Brightburn, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Craft: Legacy, The Crow, Darkman, Dead Silence, Edward Scissorhands, Exorcist: The Beginning, Friday the 13th, Friday the 13th – Part II, Friday the 13th – Part III, Fright Night, The Frighteners, From Dusk Till Dawn, Ghostbusters (1984), Ghostbusters II, Goosebumps (2015), The Hitcher, Hot Fuzz, Krampus, Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3, Leprechaun, Leprechaun II, Leprechaun III, Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space, Leprechaun Origins, Leprechaun V: In the Hood, Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, Mama, The Mist, Monster House, Night of the Zoopocalypse, The Omen (1976), Ouija: Origin of Evil, The People Under The Stairs, Poltergeist, The Purge, The Purge: Election Year, Quarantine, The Ring, Scary Movie, Scream (1996), Scream 2, Scream 3, Shaun of the Dead, Silent Hill, Silent Hill: Revelation 3D, Silent House, The Skeleton Key, Slither, Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation, Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, Van Helsing, The Visit, and The Wolf Man (1941).

Paramount+

Paramount+’s Peak Screaming collection boasts more than 450 titles, including the October 10 premiere of the original horror film Vicious, in which a late-night delivery pulls Dakota Fanning’s character into a surreal and shifting nightmare. The streamer will also have Halloween-themed episodes of Ghosts and Elsbeth (both on October 30) and Tracker (on November 2).

The Peak Screaming categories include:

Roku

Roku’s Stream & Scream collection also features themed categories, including Family Fright Delights, Spooktacular Spectacles, Frightful Fun, and Ghost & Ghouls. The collection will also spotlight Roku’s most-searched horror films from last year, Halloween costume inspiration based on fan-fave movie and TV characters from the past year, and special Halloween-themed daily trivia questions. And Roku is hyping up its new ad-free Howdy platform with the Horror Hall of Fame – Featured on Howdy collection, which includes Blair Witch and Saw X.

Kanopy

Higlights of Kanopy’s Fright Fest 2025 include the October 1 additions of Your Monster, Paranormal Activity, The Blackcoat’s Daughter; the October 10 additions of Under the Skin, Scream, Men, Timecrimes, and the first season of the British Ghosts; the October 17 addition of V/H/S, the October 24 addition of Triangle, and the October 31 addition of The Monkey.

But Kanopy also is a streaming home for these films: Longlegs, Presence, Possession, A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, Exhuma, Oddity, Nosferatu, Mother!, Train to Busan, Suspiria, Terrifier 2, The Wicker Man, Sleepy Hollow, Let the Right One In, We’re All Going to the World’s Fair, The Love Witch, The House That Jack Built, Cuckoo, In a Violent Nature, The Howling, and Late Night With the Devil.