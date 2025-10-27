‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Wins $64,000 After Ryan Seacrest Gets Flirty With Her Husband

What To Know Megan Zandrowicz, a Buffalo Bills and Taylor Swift fan from Florida, won a total of $64,999 and a trip to Costa Rica on Friday’s Wheel of Fortune.

A Wheel of Fortune contestant won big on Friday’s (October 24) episode after nailing the Bonus Round puzzle, all while host Ryan Seacrest had some fun flirting with her husband.

The contestant in question was Megan Zandrowicz, a massive Buffalo Bills and Taylor Swift fan from Palmetto, Florida. Seacrest asked Zandrowicz how she feels about Swift being a Chiefs supporter, to which she responded that they’re “enemies” on 17 Sundays a year.

Zandrowicz, who was up against Dominique Reed Sumpter, a road-trip lover from Chicago, Illinois, and Mike Lipka, an international official for field hockey from Valencia, California, got off to a strong start, solving the $1K Toss-Up puzzle.

However, it was Lipka who took the lead after the first few rounds, ahead with $11,050 by the end of the Mystery Round, while Zandrowicz trailed with $1,000 and Sumpter had nothing.

Zandrowicz mounted a comeback in the Express Round, figuring out the “What The Fun!” puzzle for $850 and a trip to Costa Rica worth $7,749. After nailing one of the Triple Toss-Up puzzles and the final Speed-Up puzzle, Zandrowicz clinched the win with $14,999 cash, with Lipka finishing second with $11,050 and Sumpter in last with $4,000.

Heading into the Bonus Round, Zandrowicz selected the “What Are You Doing” category and introduced Seacrest to her “amazing” husband, Rob, who was standing to the side of the stage, cheering her on.

“Hi, babe, love ya,” Rob said.

Seacrest took the compliment for himself, calling back, “Hi, Rob,” and returning a coyish wave.

“Hi, Ryan,” Rob responded, while Zandrowicz added, “He loves you too.”

Faced with a three-word puzzle, Zandrowicz picked the additional letters “C, D, H, and I” to go with the already given “R, S, T, L, N, and E.” She made solid choices, as the puzzle board read: “_ R _ _ S I N _ / T H R _ _ _ H / _ I C S.”

As the ten-second timer started, Zandrowicz was quick in with, “Cruising Through Pics.” However, it wasn’t right. After some momentary panic, she rebounded, correctly answering, “Browsing Through Pics.”

Seacrest then opened the prize envelope to reveal that Zandrowicz added an extra $50,000 to her winnings, giving her a grand total of $64,999 cash, plus the trip to Costa Rica.

“I’m so glad you kept trying there,” the American Idol host said as Rob came over to celebrate with his wife. He then turned his attention to Rob, jokingly asking, “What do you think… babe?”

Did you figure out this Bonus Puzzle? What did you think of Friday's episode?