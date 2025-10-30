What Is ‘Special Forces’ Star Eric Decker’s Job Now? Plus, Why He Retired From the NFL

Eric Decker attends the SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST Season 4 Premiere Event
Seven years after his retirement from the NFL, Eric Decker is putting himself to the ultimate physical (and mental) test on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. Eric is one of the Season 4 recruits alongside his wife, Jessie James Decker, and other celebrities who are taking on tasks meant to replicate the actual United States Special Forces selection course.

Prior to his NFL retirement, Eric also starred on the E! reality series, Eric & Jessie: Game On, with his wife. But what is he doing now? Scroll down for everything we know about Eric’s life today, career history, and more.

Why did Eric Decker retire from the NFL?

Eric, a wide receiver, played in the NFL for eight seasons before his retirement. He was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2010 and played with the team for four seasons. In 2014, he signed a five-year deal with the New York Jets. The team released him in June 2017 after he played with them for three seasons. Days later, he signed a contract with the Tennessee Titans and played there for a year.

Although Eric signed a deal with the New England Patriots in August 2018, he announced his retirement less than a month later.

“It has been my childhood dream and my passion to play the game of football,” he shared on Instagram. “I was very fortunate and blessed to have had the opportunity to have played with such extremely talented and hard-working teammates, coaches, and staff. This has been a passion inside of me since I was a little boy and I know now it is time to hang my helmet up and start a new chapter in my life.”

Eric Decker in the

He continued, “I love football and always will. It will continue to be a part of my life. I’m looking forward to spending more time with my wife and kids. I want to give a special thank you to my family, friends, and fans for all your support on this incredible journey. I look forward to the future and the many adventures ahead!”

Eric later told USA Today that he accepted the Patriots’ contract because he could “not say no to that opportunity,” but after training camp, he knew he was done. “You know when you know,” he admitted. “Ultimately, I was kind of checked out. … I was kind of emotionally and mentally checked out of football at that point.”

Jesse later told People that she was surprised by her husband’s decision to retire so soon, but revealed that it was something they’d talked about. “He had definitely voiced to me that he had just been feeling a certain way and I just respected it,” she shared.

What is Eric Decker’s job now?

In addition to being a family man (more on that below), Eric is the co-owner and president of his wife’s clothing brand, Kittenish. She created the brand in 2014, but Eric became involved in the business aspect of things in 2019, after his football retirement, according to LinkedIn.

Kittenish began as an online brand and collaboration. Eric and Jessie took over as full owners in 2019 and have opened a brick-and-mortar store in Nashville.

Eric is also a major advocate for mental health and is a board member for Fund Recovery, an organization that aims to “break the cycle of mental health issues by addressing the funding gap of a person who is struggling and their recovery.” The company “provides financial assistance and scholarships for addiction and mental health services for individuals seeking change,” per its website.

How many kids do Eric and Jessie James Decker have?

With Jessie running her company and other business ventures, in addition to being a singer, Eric is often holding down the fort at home, as well. The couple, who met through mutual friends in 2011 and married in 2013, have four children.

Their oldest daughter, Vivianne Decker, born in March 2014, is following in her dad’s athletic footsteps and is an accomplished gymnast. Son Eric “Bubby” Decker Jr. was born in September 2015 and also has the athletic genes, participating in football and baseball. Jessie gave birth to another son, Forrest, in March 2018, and he seems to be following in his mom’s path with a love of music and entertaining. The family’s fourth child, son Denver, joined the crew in February 2024. Eric had a vasectomy the following month.

The Decker family resides in Nashville.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Season 4, Thursdays, 9/8c, Fox

