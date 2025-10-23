Randall Cobb is testing himself mentally and physically like never before on Season 4 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. But back in 2024, the former NFL star and his family dealt with a tragedy that also took an extreme toll when their house in Nashville, Tennessee, caught on fire.

Randall and his wife, Aiyda Cobb, shared the news of the family’s house fire in a joint social media post on June 26, 2024. Scroll down for everything we know about the incident and more.

What caused Randall Cobb’s house fire?

The blaze broke out when a Tesla charger caught on fire in the garage of the home. “We are lucky to be alive,” Aiyda shared on her Instagram Story. “The Tesla charger caught on fire in the garage last night and quickly spread.”

Local news outlet WSMV reported in June 2024 that the cause of the fire was still under investigation at the time, and no updates have been given.

Did Randall Cobb’s family survive the house fire?

Yes, Randall, his wife, and their three kids, including a newborn who was just 3 months old at the time, all survived the fire.

“We got out of the house with nothing but the clothes on our back and no shoes on our feet,” Aiyda confirmed.

A few days later, Randall provided an Instagram update, adding, “First and foremost, we are safe and healthy. We got out of the house and I was able to go back in and get our dog, Louie.”

He went on to thank the Nashville Fire Department for their bravery. “I can’t get the image of the brave firefighter getting into position out of my head,” Randall wrote. “He didn’t even have water to shoot yet. I truly thought the cars were going to explode and we were going to lose him to this tragedy. He is a true hero.”

What happened to Randall Cobb’s home?

The fire caused significant damage to the Cobb family’s home. “Unfortunately, we don’t know how much, if anything, will be salvageable, but this has been a reminder that nothing is more important than the health of our family,” Randall shared.

He also included several photos and videos that showed the damage to the home after the blaze.

