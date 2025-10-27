Fox’s Bret Baier Dismisses Rumors About Move to CBS (For Now)

What To Know Fox News anchor Bret Baier dismissed rumors about moving to CBS, stating he is under contract with Fox until 2028 and is happy there.

The speculation arose after CBS News reportedly considered Baier among several potential recruits for the CBS Evening News anchor role.

Baier publicly praised CBS’s rightward shift and criticized mainstream media.

Bret Baier isn’t going anywhere. At least for now.

On Monday, October 27, Fox News Channel’s chief political anchor found himself at the center of speculation about a potential move to rival network CBS. According to Oliver Darcy’s Status newsletter, CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, who was recently brought in to steer the network in a more conservative direction, has reportedly discussed the possibility of recruiting Baier to join CBS, potentially as anchor of the CBS Evening News.

However, Brair is currently under contract with Fox News through 2028. The anchor stated that he’s “flattered” by the press reports about him being considered for CBS News, but he is quite happy at Fox.

On Citizen McCain With Meghan McCain, Brair addressed the rumor and put it to rest: “I’m flattered by all the press and everything like that, but I’m in a multi-year contract with Fox. I don’t know where everything’s going. I’m signed onto Fox, very happy at Fox, and, you know, we’ll see what happens at the end of that. But it’s interesting to see all the press about [it].”

You heard it here first! @BretBaier squashes rumors that he’s leaving Fox to join Bari Weiss and host CBS Evening News. Click here to watch our full conversation on today’s episode of Citizen McCain! https://t.co/A9Vfb7Z27M pic.twitter.com/BAN1cDY670 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 27, 2025

Darcy emphasized that Baier is only “one of several names that have been discussed internally,” stating that the anchor remains under contract with Fox for a reported $14 million salary. Darcy also noted that “the fact that he has been considered signals where the network is headed” under the new ownership of Trump-friendly billionaire David Ellison, who took over CBS parent company Paramount in July.

The speculation followed a recent appearance on The Sean Hannity Show, where Baier spent part of Thursday’s broadcast praising CBS News’ political shift and criticizing mainstream journalists for what he described to host Sean Hannity as “Trump derangement syndrome.”

Baier praised the Donald Trump-directed compliance of CBS News. “Yeah, and clearly the Paramount purchase is interested in finding more balance and an effort to get back to some semblance of coverage that’s fair,” said Baier.