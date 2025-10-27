Move over Big Little Lies and Little Fires Everywhere; we now have another “little” story about a big family crisis. Little Disasters on Paramount+, a new psychological thriller series, is heading to the streamer on December 11, and now details about what to expect from the Diane Kruger-led series are starting to come through.

Here’s everything we know so far about Little Disasters.

When will Little Disasters premiere?

All six episodes of the thriller series will premiere on Paramount+ on Thursday, December 11.

Who stars in Little Disasters?

In addition to Kruger, the series features Jo Joyner, Shelley Conn, Emily Taaffe, J.J. Feild, Ben Bailey Smith, Patrick Baladi, and Stephen Campbell Moore.

What is Little Disasters about?

The show adapts the Sarah Vaughn novel of the same name. The logline for the series tells us, “Little Disasters focuses on a decade-long friendship among Jess (Kruger), Liz (Joyner), Charlotte (Conn) and Mel (Taaffe), four expectant mothers who were thrown together with little in common apart from their due dates but have been there for one another throughout motherhood. When perfect stay-at-home mother Jess takes her baby daughter to the hospital with a head injury that she can’t explain, her close friend and on-duty ER doctor Liz must make the excruciating decision of whether to call social services. With one phone call, Liz sets in motion a chain of events that ripples, fractures, and nearly destroys not only their families but their entire friendship group.”

Is there a trailer for Little Disasters?

Yes! Paramount+ revealed the teaser trailer for the series (embedded above) on October 27, showing the moment when Jess confronts her friend in the ER about calling social services on her family before also confronting her husband about his whereabouts at a key moment. “People do terrible things in a moment of frustration,” Liz warns in the teaser.

What else is there to know about Little Disasters?

The author of the book upon which Little Disasters is based also wrote the book upon which Anatomy of a Scandal, a hit series for Netflix, was adapted in 2022.

The creative team behind this adaptation includes director Eva Sigurðardóttir, writers Ruth Fowler and Amanda Duke, and executive producers Ash Atalla, Alex Smith, and Marianna Abbotts for Roughcut Television, along with Sarah Vaughn, Simon Judd for Freemantle, and Myf Hopkins as producer.

Little Disasters, December 11, Paramount+