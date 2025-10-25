Robert Irwin’s “Dancing Through Life” on Dancing With the Stars got big ups from the big screen’s Fiyero himself, actor Jonathan Bailey.

The Wicked star sent Irwin flowers after Irwin nailed a Fiyero-inspired jazz dance on the ABC reality competition.

In an Instagram video Irwin posted on Friday, pro partner Witney Carson surprises him in the rehearsal studio with a massive bouquet of flowers.

“Who are these from?” Irwin says, admiring the gift. “Oh my goodness, that’s gorgeous.”

Carson quips, “Do you have a secret admirer that I don’t know about?”

Then Irwin opens the card that accompanied the bouquet and reads the message aloud: “You are the shiz, Robert. You’ve done all the Fiyeros proud. Cheering you on from afar. Big love, JB.”

Irwin beams and addresses Bailey, saying, “This has made my day. Thank you so much, Jonathan!”

Later in the video, Irwin parades his bouquet around the studio, as an offscreen Carson says, “You wanna put those down so we can rehearse, or you just gonna…?”

The October 21 episode of Dancing With the Stars was “Wicked Night,” a celebration of last year’s musical blockbuster and its upcoming sequel, Wicked: For Good.

Jon M. Chu, director of both films, joined the judging panel as the remaining couples danced to the films’ soundtrack in what ABC called the “Ozdust Ballroom.”

And Irwin and Carson danced a jazz routine to “Dancing Through Life,” Fiyero’s big song-and-dance number from the first film.

The four judges gave the duo 9s across the board.

“That needs to be your theme song because I think you’re going to be ‘Dancing Through Life,’” Carrie Ann Inaba told Irwin. “Everybody in this room wants to be dancing through life with you, Robert.”

Judge Derek Hough advised the zookeeper to trade out his hiking boots for Broadway shoes, telling him he’s “meant to be on stage.”

Chu said watching Irwin in person is even more fun than watching DWTS from home. “To see your range from last week to this week, from honesty to joy, in all our living rooms, we need it more than ever,” he added.

And judge Bruno Tonioli called the dance a “joyful, theatrical treat,” a sentiment Bailey seems to share.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC

Wicked: For Good, In Theaters, Friday, November 21, 2025