Jesse Williams Returning to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 22: All the Details

What To Know Jesse Williams is returning as Jackson Avery in the fourth episode of Grey’s Anatomy Season 22, airing October 30 on ABC.

Jackson’s return follows a teaser showing him receiving a warm welcome at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital and coincides with a complex medical case involving Meredith Grey.

Williams, a longtime series regular who left in Season 17, has made several guest appearances since, with his character now living in Boston with April and their daughter.

Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) is back in the building at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital on Grey’s Anatomy‘s next episode.

Following the events of Season 22’s third episode, “Between Two Lungs,” a teaser revealed Jesse Williams’ beloved plastics guru alter ego is returning to the halls of the hospital once again.

In the teaser, Jackson walks alongside newly minted chief resident Ben Warren (Jason George) for a warm welcome with what seems to be the entire hospital staff.

Williams will appear in the fourth episode of the season, “Goodbye Horses,” the description for which tells us, “The interns juggle a bizarre trauma, while a complex breast reconstruction forces Meredith [Ellen Pompeo] into a tense partnership.” The episode airs on Thursday, October 30, at 10/9c on ABC.

Jesse Williams, who most recently starred in Prime Video’s new series Hotel Costiera, first joined Grey’s Anatomy early in the series’ sixth season, as one of the merging residents at Mercy West, and became a series regular in Season 7. He remained a key component of the medical drama, with Jackson experiencing love, unthinkable heartbreak, and personal and professional growth, until the actor left the show in Season 17.

He has since returned to the show several times, including in Season 18’s finale, which revealed that he and ex-wife April Kepner (Sarah Drew) had reunited romantically after they decided to move to Boston together for his professional dreams. Williams also appeared as Jackson in Season 19, when his character entertained a visit from Meredith Grey while she was in the city on business. He once again returned to Seattle for the events of the Season 21 premiere to intervene in the ongoing feud between Meredith and his mom, Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen), over the former’s research for a cure to Alzheimer’s disease.

Williams is the second major former Grey’s star to make a cameo on Season 22 so far. Previously, Kelly McCreary reprised her role as Maggie Pierce to help sister-ish Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) deal with the aftermath of the deadly OR wing explosion.

At last check-in, Jackson and April were happily together again, living with their shared daughter, Harriet, in Boston, as Jackson pursued his dreams of running the Catherine Fox Foundation with an eye on an equitable future for the organization. We’ll have to wait and find out whether there have been any major life status changes when next week’s episode airs on Thursday, October 30.

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursdays, 10/9c, ABC