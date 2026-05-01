‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Have an Intriguing Prediction After That Lucas & Simone Hookup

What To Know After exes Simone and Lucas hooked up on the latest episode of Grey’s Anatomy, many fans think there’ll be a baby on the way.

According to one fan theory, a baby could help resolve one of the series’ biggest mysteries.

In addition to setting up the potential circumstances for Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy Altman’s (Kim Raver) departure in the finale, the penultimate episode of Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 might have also just set in motion the coming resolution of one of the series’ biggest mysteries, if one fan’s theory holds water.

On the show’s Reddit page, several threads have been reacting to the moment, near the end of the episode, when exes Simone Griffith (Alexis Floyd) and Lucas Adams (Niko Terho) hooked up. Simone had been trying to follow Jules Millin’s (Adelaide Kane) lead in freezing her eggs, taking hormone injections as part of the process, but got news from her physician that it was unlikely she would be able to do so. After Lucas found her at the bar, bummed out about the news, the two went back to his place for wings and, it seems, a tequila-soaked romp.

Now, a lot of fans are predicting she might become pregnant with Lucas’ baby as a result, and one fan in particular is convinced this could lead to a big revelation: the identity of Lucas’ mother.

The mystery of Lucas’ parentage has been looming over the show ever since the character first arrived in Season 19. We learned right away back then that he is the nephew of Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) and the late, great Derek (Patrick Dempsey) through one of their three sisters. What we still don’t know yet, though, is which one of those sisters is his mother: Nancy (Embeth Davidtz), Kathleen (Amy Acker), or Lizzie (Neve Campbell).

However, according to one Redditor, a pregnancy with Simone might finally bring that information to light. “We’re at the point that even if we do find out who is mom is it’s probably going to be through Simone being pregnant with his baby it being a daughter and him giving her his mom’s name as a middle name,” the poster wrote.

When TV Insider caught up with Niko Terho earlier in the season to discuss a key episode, we asked the actor to weigh in on fan theories about Lucas’ mom, and he declined — but only because he had insider information about the subject. “Do I have any theories? I don’t know what I can say here. I can’t say because, I mean, I feel like my theories are evidenced by things that would be unfair to describe,” he said at the time. Perhaps that was because the storyline has been building to that reveal at long last?

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursdays, 10/9c, ABC