What To Know Dr. Ingrid Derian returns to the Holmes Clinic in the October 27 episode of Watson Season 2 after being on the outs for what she did when Moriarty blackmailed her.

An exclusive sneak peek shows Ingrid discussing her motivations for returning to the clinic during a group therapy session.

The upcoming episode also introduces a new therapy group member, Beck Wythe, played by NCIS: Hawai’i‘s Noah Mills.

Welcome back to the Holmes Clinic, Dr. Ingrid Derian (Eve Harlow). The neurologist is going to have a lot of work to do when it comes to being back alongside Dr. John Watson (Morris Chestnut) and his team of fellows — Drs. Stephens and Adam Croft (Peter Mark Kendall) and Dr. Sasha Lubbock (Inga Schlingmann) — after what she did when James Moriarty (Randall Park) was blackmailing her. Now, in the Monday, October 27, episode of Watson Season 2, she’s back in her old job.

TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of her talking about her return in her group therapy session with Dr. Ferry (John Cassini) and other patients. “It’s a good question, why do I eve want to be back at the clinic?” she admits. “I’ve got talents, I’ve got skills, I could take them anywhere.” So, why did she, as Ferry puts it, fight so hard to get her job back?

“They see the best patients, they do the best work. I would work there if I was a doctor, not a consultant,” another patient says. He’s “right, kind of,” Ingrid admits. “There isn’t a better fellowship in the country.” Beck Wythe (NCIS: Hawai’i‘s Noah Mills) walks in as she’s talking. “The work they do at the Holmes Clinic, the work we do, it’s right at the edge of what people know, it’s at the edge of everything.”

Ferry remind Beck they start on time, and after the other man makes his excuses and introduces himself, he turns to Ingrid. “Please, go on,” Beck says. “I’m interested.”

Ferry also prompts her to explain why the other patient was “kind of” right. Watch the full sneak peek above to see her answer.

In this next episode, titled “Expletive Deleted,” Watson and the team work alongside his girlfriend, pediatric oncologist Dr. Laila Bynum (Tika Sumpter), to help a patient named Maxine, who is 30 years old but looks 10 years old. Meanwhile, Watson convinces Laila that he is serious about their relationship, and Ingrid is struggling to ingratiate herself back at work as a hot newcomer (Mills) joins her therapy group.

Watson, Mondays, 10/9c, CBS