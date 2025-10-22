HGTV ‘Divided by Design’ Stars Devastated by Shocking Death of Dog They Left With Sitter

Divided by Design stars Eilyn and Ray Jimenez returned home from a vacation in August to find their 12-year-old Shih Tzu, Aria, had died and had her remains cremated by the dog sitter they hired through pet-sitting website Rover.

The couple shared a joint statement on Instagram on October 20, accompanied by a carousel of photos of Aria, revealing that they believe the sitter’s story of what happened to their beloved pet was completely “fabricated.”

“The sitter came to our door crying, saying Aria “passed peacefully in her sleep,” the statement read. “She told us a “vet friend named Nicole” had confirmed it and even texted us under that name, claiming Aria had died from a heart attack.”

“Every part of that story was fabricated,” the Jimenezs continued, noting how cremation records showed that Aria’s body was brought in the same day she died by the sitter’s partner with a “rush” request.

“When the cremation center staff asked what happened, the partner admitted Aria had been killed by a larger dog,” the statement added. “They described visible trauma: her scalp detached, one eye bulging — injuries impossible to confuse with a peaceful passing.”

According to the Jimenezs, the sitter was never even in Miami, where the HGTV stars live, and was instead competing in a jiu-jitsu tournament in Las Vegas. “Our dog was left with her partner and around bigger dogs we never approved,” the statement added. “They cremated Aria without our consent — erasing evidence and concealing what happened… The “vet friend” wasn’t a veterinarian at all.”

The popular designers went on to say that they’ve given “every opportunity” for the sitter to come forward with the truth, “yet they continue to hide behind lies.”

“Mistakes can happen,” they added. “But fabricating a story this elaborate to avoid accountability is not a mistake — it’s deception. Aria deserved better. All we want is the truth, and accountability for the life that was lost.”

Eilyn and Ray also included a disclaimer with the post, claiming all their information is backed up by “documented evidence, personal communications, and publicly available material, including booking records, screenshots, and timestamps.”

“This post is not intended to harass, threaten, or defame any individual or business, but to seek transparency and accountability for the events surrounding the death of our dog, Aria,” they concluded.

Fans and friends flooded the comments with support, including fellow HGTV star, Egypt Sherrod, who wrote, “I am so saddened this happened to your family. I have loved my dogs as if they were my own children. So I simply cannot imagine the pain…. 💔”

Interior designer Kate Rumson added, “My heart is breaking for you. So awful. Sending you both so much love ♥️♥️.”

Singer Sebastian Robles wrote, “This upsets me so much. I hope u find justice for aria. Prayers to ur family ❤️‍🩹.”

“Wow. I cannot put into words how upset this makes me. Praying for you,” added another.

“This is heartbreaking. Please let us know how else we could help bring justice to Aria,” said one fan.

“My heart is hurting for you, your husband, and your other babies. Praying for peace, but also praying for justice,” another added.