Fans of HGTV‘s Divided By Design can rest easy as the show’s stars, Eilyn and Ray Jimenez, have confirmed the series will return in the new year after it was surprisingly yanked off air midseason.

The married couple took to Instagram on Thursday, October 24, to share an update on the status of their HGTV series, announcing that it will be back on screens in January 2025.

“A lot of you have been asking, and I’m happy to announce that the second half of Divided by Design will return in January 2025. Expect more captivating designs and unexpected twists as the journey continues — stay tuned!” Eilyn wrote in a post that was also shared on Ray’s Instagram page.

The post included a black-and-white photo of the husband and wife on set filming a promo for the show. Ray can be seen holding a clapperboard while a boom mic appears at the top of the pic. A second photo shows a clipboard featuring the couple’s promo script.

In the final post, the pair looks towards the camera as Eilyn slaps the clapperboard.

Divided By Design premiered on August 21, 2024, and follows Ray and Eilyn as they run separate design firms and bid against each other for clients in the ultra-competitive Miami market. Despite their business battles, the couple thrives on the rivalry and finds inspiration by maxing out the beauty of their beloved hometown.

The show aired six episodes before going on hiatus on September 26. At the time, HGTV wrote on Instagram, “The show will take a brief hiatus and return in 2025 with the second half of the season. Stay tuned for an official premiere date—you’re not gonna want to miss the remaining episodes.”

Fans worried whether the hiatus was an ominous sign for the show’s future. “It better be a break and not a cancellation of the show,” wrote one fan on Instagram back in September.

“HGTV better not play yall. We love your show,” added another, while one fan wrote, “This show is such a highlight of the week. Please bring it back.”

Now that the show has been officially confirmed as returning in January, fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

“Finally sis!!!!. HGTv had me stressed!!! I kept going back to HBOMax to see if a new episode dropped every week!!!” wrote one commenter on Eilyn’s Instagram post.

“I love every episode so far. ♥️ I’ve been checking every day for a new episode,” said another.

Another added, “How exciting, I’ve been watching & enjoying every episode, the one w/ your sister & the dynamics of business was fantastic television, @HGTV has something really special w/ ya’ll.”

“January 2025 cannot come soon enough,” said one commenter.

“Yayyyy!!!! The best design show with such stunning designs in a very long time!! So excited to hear this news!!” wrote another.

