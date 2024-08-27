HGTV Stars Ray & Eilyn Jimenez Get Candid About New Show ‘Divided By Design’

Ray and Eilyn Jimenez have brought some Miami spice to HGTV with Divided By Design. The series sees the South Florida power couple bid against each other with hopes their respective design firm is picked for various projects through the season.

Whether it’s Ray’s eye for modern industrial or Eilyn’s old world and timeless functional infusion, clients have two unique approaches to choose from. The dueling designers also have to somehow find time to work on the extensive renovation of their own, Villa Jimenez. Viewers may remember the Jimenezs from Designing Miami, which ran for a season on Netflix. We caught up with Ray and Eilyn to talk about what makes their HGTV series different.

The show has been out for about a week. I saw on social media you had a nice watch party. What has been the feedback?

Ray Jimenez: So far the feedback has been amazing. Everybody has been giving us nothing but positive comments and positivity. A lot of people are saying they like it more than Designing Miami as well. Personally, we’re both happy with the show. The fact is it’s not so much drama as Designing Miami. It’s more about our craft and the people we work with and the work we do.

It’s unique that you have separate businesses within the same field. You say there is no drama in that sense. What do you do to prevent that sort of thing from getting into the household?

Eilyn Jimenez: At the end of the day we’re each other’s number one cheerleader. We always support each other. We’re competing, but not upset if the other person wins. At the end of the day, it still goes to the same household. So if either of us gets the business, it’s a win. That’s the perception we see. Though at the time we are gunning for the client, we are very competitive, but we try not to kill each other in the process. We do want to play fair and square. So whoever gets the client, we see it as a win-win.

Ray: It’s a feel-good show. That’s who we are and what we are.

This season you run into a lot of things people face including one episode where the contractor and team don’t do the best job. Eilyn, you have to step in and make things right. Talk about showing these realities you run into on the show.

Eilyn: It is something that happens. Meeting with contractors with shoddy work or people not showing up when they are supposed to. We’re used to that. It is part of what we do. It’s about navigating things and getting the project to the finish line. I think that’s why we say what we do is 10 percent design and the rest problem-solving. Our goal is to get those designs to the finish line, so the client can really enjoy it. We have to navigate those tough conversations. That’s 10 plus years working in the industry and knowing how to do these things.

What is it like showing off Miami? What stands out about this market right now?

Ray: I think Miami is speaking for itself. Right now, Miami is the spot where post-pandemic people have fled to. From Canada to New York to Los Angeles, all over the world have come down here to save on taxes and get a bigger property or newer property. Because of that influx, there has been a lot of opportunity for architects and interior designers like ourselves.

You’re running into your own issues while you’re putting the finishing touches on your own property. What can you say about that side?

Eilyn: So many people who followed us and viewed our last show have said they want to see the Villa Jimenez done. Maybe we make that wish come true. I always say good things take time. I think the house is the perfect example. Being able to showcase it on a huge platform on HGTV is exciting. The fact viewers are going to be able to see Villa Jimenez completed.

What are some of the challenges you face on future projects this season?

Ray: It’s us gunning for that competitive edge. I think Episode 1 showed a slight competitive edge, but maybe we get family and friends involved in the mix within our own competitiveness. I think that will be interesting to see and watch.

Eilyn: I think it will be interesting for viewers to see these real-life problems that can happen to anyone. Whether it’s a contractor playing designer or something is delayed or people are not showing up on time or projects pivoting in a different direction. It happens every day. These are things that you face when you are doing a renovation or a new build. It’s about navigating all of these things. Teaching a viewer that whether you are doing a renovation for $5 or $5 million how to follow the right process and have these conversations and the finished product of what a well-desinged interior space looks like.

With both of you in the same field, how do you go about designing your own house? I feel there is a lot of compromise needed where you meet in the middle.

Ray: I think you nailed it right on the head. It’s a compromise. For the overall interior and exterior aesthetics, we both have the same vision. It’s the detail work we kind of bump heads as to which tile we are going to have in the powder room, how tall we want the baseboards throughout the house, and what we want for our window treatments. Those are the details we have strong opinions on because you are talking to two strong-minded independent thinkers who are interior designers. Overall, though we have gone in the same direction with how the house is turning out. It has worked out beautifully.

How is it being part of the HGTV family? Who do you look to for guidance?

Eilyn: I personally have been a huge fan of Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent. I love what they do and how they infuse their interior design. To me, that’s a good example of meshing the personalities of designers. We are designers first and then TV personalities. We just have cameras that follow us through that process. They are a great example and paved the way for what we look to for that perspective.

Do you want to do a competitive show?

Eilyn: Of course! Listen, just because we play nice together doesn’t mean we play nice with everyone else. We’re ready to do this competition with other designers. I think we would kill it as a team.

Ray: That would be fun. I think both avenues. Whether we are on the same team or as competitive as we both are, it would be fun to compete against each other too.

What can you tease of some of the other projects you’re going to be tackling?

Eilyn: You’re going to see a lot of personalities. You’re going to see us work with clients, friends, family.

Ray: You’re going to see big transformations. You’re going to see interiors that need serious help. You’re going to see some that just need some TLC. You’re going to see us really go in there and work our magic. It’s a lot of fun. The crew has been a blessing to work with. Overall, I think the big transformations with kitchens, living room spaces, foyers, sunrooms, complete homes, and even projects in destination locations. I remember Eilyn finished a house in Key West that is a monster. There are some big-time renovations across the board.

Divided By Design, Tuesdays, 9/8c, HGTV